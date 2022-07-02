Putin scrambling to find any allies to support him, says Ukrainian official

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Putin and Lukashenko speak to the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan and others at the ODKB summit on May 16
Putin and Lukashenko speak to the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan and others at the ODKB summit on May 16

Read also: A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

Putin is an incredibly skilled commander,” said Podolyak.

Read also: A catastrophe for Putin

“He is waging war against Ukraine with his million-strong army, and still has to wander around other (countries, asking for military support).”

Podolyak noted that Putin had been noted to be soliciting security assistance at the recent Caspian Summit, on top of constantly pressuring close ally Belarus to intervene in the war. He then mocked Putin’s “genius” stratagem of trying to get military support from former Soviet republics in fighting the relatively small Ukraine.

Read also: Putin: The mask is off. Europe is next

The official added this is damaging Russia’s international prestige and standing.

“So you (Putin) used to swagger around, threatening to bend the world to your will, and now you are reduced to asking ‘Lend us some troops here, invade (Ukraine) from there, we can’t crush Ukrainians on our own – let’s have you invade them from over there,” Podolyak said.

He added that Ukraine is keenly aware of its surroundings, and stands ready to respond to aggression coming from any direction.

Read also: Everyone is distancing themselves from Russia — adviser to Zelensky’s chief-of-staff

July 2 marks the 129th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After failing to capture Kyiv, the Russian invaders withdrew from northern Ukraine and focused their efforts on seizing Donbas. Civilian targets across Ukrainian cities remain under sporadic Russian air strikes, while settlements along the Russian border are regularly shelled.

Kherson is the only provincial capital under Russian control. Moscow maintains the occupation of parts of Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts.

Recommended Stories

  • As tech companies pull back from Russia, China looks on with concern

    Efforts by Apple to cut business ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have consumers in China asking if the same thing could happen there.

  • Russia has changed its war tactics in order to compel Ukraine to negotiate Presidents Office

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 09:18 Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that Russia is launching missiles on peaceful cities in an attempt to sow fear among the Ukrainian people and compel the Ukrainian government to negotiate or make territorial concessions.

  • Russia intensifies searches for Ukrainian guerrillas in occupied territories

    Russian troops in the occupied town of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, are exerting ever greater pressure on local residents, looking for any signs on Ukrainian partisans in their ranks, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said in a Telegram post on July 2.

  • Ukraine’s interior ministry warns of possible false flag operations by Belarus

    Certain intelligence suggests Russia-orchestrated false flag operation could be used to draw Belarus into the war in Ukraine, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said during an interview on Ukrainian TV on July 2.

  • Collaborators afraid to walk unguarded on the streets in Kherson region Special Operations Forces

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022, 12:49 PM Due to the total resistance to the invaders in the Kherson region, the occupying leadership has to travel in armoured vehicles with guards and wear bulletproof vests, according to the Special Operations Forces.

  • NASAMS missile systems will substantially improve Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, says Zelensky

    Ukraine will receive a new military assistance package from the United States that will include NASAMS, surface-to-air missile systems that will improve the country’s air defense capabilities, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on July 1.

  • Donald Trump Allegedly Threatened Sweden With ‘Trade Restrictions’ Over 2019 ASAP Rocky Arrest

    The 2019 arrest of ASAP Rocky received extensive coverage and ultimately spurred a tweet about the incident from then-president Donald Trump.

  • Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own

    The jurors chosen this past week to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is executed will visit a bloodstained crime scene, view graphic photos and videos and listen to intense emotional testimony — an experience that they will have to manage entirely on their own. Throughout what is expected to be a monthslong penalty trial, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will order jurors not to talk to anyone about what they have seen, heard or thought. The order is not unusual; it is issued at all trials to ensure jurors’ opinions aren’t influenced by outsiders.

  • Lukashenko says Belarus intercepted attempted missile strikes by Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine, but would fight if its own territory was invaded.

  • Ukraine’s army puts new American weapons to good use, says Pentagon

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully using new weapons delivered from the U.S., said Foreign Policy journalist Jack Detsch on Twitter on July 1. In particular, he commended the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to target Russian command posts and weaken their capabilities on the battlefield. This was noted at a closed briefing at the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

    Resourceful Ukrainians are using batteries from discarded vape pens as a way to power drones on the front line. Bel Trew reports from a lab in Kyiv where production has begun

  • Physicists hunt for room-temperature superconductors that could revolutionize the world's energy system

    Wind turbines and solar panels in Southern California. 4kodiak/E+ via Getty ImagesWaste heat is all around you. On a small scale, if your phone or laptop feels warm, that’s because some of the energy powering the device is being transformed into unwanted heat. On a larger scale, electric grids, such as high power lines, lose over 5% of their energy in the process of transmission. In an electric power industry that generated more than US0 billion in 2018, that’s a tremendous amount of wasted mone

  • Inside the occupied towns and cities of Ukraine, where Russia is trying to scrub any hint of their history

    Parts of Ukraine have been occupied by Russian troops. Russia has sought to impose its power through interrogation and changing the culture.

  • NATO chief says Finland and Sweden being on the cusp of joining alliance shows Putin made a 'huge mistake' by invading Ukraine

    Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, making it a particularly significant addition to NATO.

  • Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

    Iran’s foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict.

  • 97% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 85% trust Zelenskyy ‒ survey

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 10:48 According to a poll, 97% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 85% trust the country's leadership. Source: Results of a survey by the National Democratic Institute, published on the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology website Quote from sociologists: "Of respondents, 97% said they trusted or completely trusted the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while 85% trusted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • European Union Flag Placed in Ukrainian Parliament

    The European Union flag was placed inside the main chamber of the Ukrainian Rada, or parliament, in Kyiv on Friday, July 1.Video posted by the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, showed a full parliament applauding as the flag was carried through the chamber.The symbolic moment was carried out on the day the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed the Rada.“Ukraine now has a clear European perspective and is a candidate to join the EU,” Von der Leyen said.“Europe will stand up with Ukraine for as long as it takes. And we will not rest until you prevail.” Credit: Matti Maasikas via Storyful

  • What happens next in the Ukraine war

    What happens next in the Ukraine war

  • Ukraine’s air force strikes invaders in Luhansk Oblast, delaying assault on Lysychansk

    Ukraine’s air force carried out numerous air strikes against the Russian invaders in Luhansk Oblast on June 30, reported Ukraine’s Air Force Command on Telegram.

  • U.S. sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems -Pentagon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is sending Ukraine two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday. The assistance package, worth about $820 million, was broadly announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid following a gathering of NATO leaders that was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.