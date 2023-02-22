Putin scraps Russia’s previous foreign policy course

Vladimir Putin

Putin on Feb. 21 cancelled his decree “On measures to implement the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation” signed back in 2012.

Instead, he signed a new one, which simply declares the latter invalid.

The 2012 decree provided for Russia’s rapprochement with the European Union and the United States, and also promised to “continue to actively seek solutions to the Transnistria issue based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status of Moldova.”

In addition, the document provided for the consistent implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the United States. However, Putin announced on Feb. 21 that Russia had suspended participation in the nuclear arms control deal.

The new document stipulates that the decree was signed “to ensure the national interests of the Russian Federation in connection with profound changes taking place in international relations.”

The decision came into force on Feb. 21.

According to Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova stated that it had taken note of Putin’s decision.

“We’ll carefully study the content of the new concept, as soon as it is published,” the ministry’s spokesman Filip Cojocaru said.

Read also: Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to help Moldova with Transnistria

He emphasized that Moldova, as before, supports the process of peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict and demands that Russian troops be withdrawn from there.

On Feb. 18, the new Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Recean, said that he was in favor of the demilitarization of Transnistria and the expulsion of Russian troops from the region. The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Recean’s statement “anti-Russian hysteria.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Feb. 9 that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to politically destroy Moldova.

The director of Moldova’s Information and Security Service (SIB), Alexandru Musteață, also warned about a possible Russian offensive against Moldova as early as the beginning of 2023.

Story continues

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Feb. 13 that Russia has plans to carry out a coup d’état in Moldova.

“(Russia’s) plan for the coming period includes sabotage involving military-trained people disguised as civilians to carry out violent acts, attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking,” she said.

“The plan also involves using foreigners to carry out violent acts.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine