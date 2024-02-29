Putin secretly introduces political commissars into government agencies to strengthen patriotism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has secretly introduced political commissars to Russian government agencies by a decree made in 2023.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii

Quote: "It is decreed the position of Deputy Head for Socio-Political Work is officially established in federal government agencies. The search for individuals to become political commissars is planned within these structures, primarily hiring among existing deputies. However, the candidacy must be approved by the Presidential Administration."

Details: The published guidelines specify that the geopolitical situation and the war against Ukraine require government agencies to engage in practical and systematic work, including strengthening patriotism among employees.

To achieve this, measures are outlined to ensure the timely dissemination of information about the military-political situation in the country and the world, as well as conducting educational activities regarding the study of Russia's history, wars in which it took part and its development.

Support UP or become our patron!