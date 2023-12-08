Putin seeking another term as Russian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking another term, announcing his candidacy Friday in a race he is likely going to win.

Putin confirmed his intent to run in the 2024 presidential election at an event with Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Parliament Speaker Artyom Zhoga, TASS, a Russian news agency, reported. It is Putin’s fifth campaign to lead the country.

“I won’t hide it from you — I had various thoughts about it over time, but now, you’re right, it’s necessary to make a decision,” Putin said in a video, The Associated Press reported. “I will run for president of the Russian Federation.”

Putin’s term is set to expire on May 7. If he were to win reelection on March 17, Putin would remain in office for another six years.

Putin still commands wide support despite starting a costly war in Ukraine that has killed thousands and provoked retaliatory attacks.

Independent pollster Levada Center told the AP about 80 percent of the population approve of Putin’s performance as president. The news service noted the support may come from the heart or may “reflect submission” to a leader who is strict in crackdowns on any opposition.

There has been some speculation that Putin launched the attack on Ukraine and began a war nearly two years ago because of his failing approval numbers. A small, easily won war would help with his reelection, some analysts said.

In the past, Putin, who is 71 years old, used his position to amend the constitution so he could potentially stay in power until he is in his mid-80s. He’s the Kremlin’s longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin, who died in 1953.

Putin stepped away from the presidency in 2008 to become prime minister due to a term limit. Term limits for president were then extended to six years instead of four and consecutive term limits were renewed in 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.