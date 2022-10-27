Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday delivered remarks that appeared to be aimed at conservatives overseas, saying there are "two Wests," with one, "the cosmopolitan West," being "a tool of the liberal elites."

The "traditional" West has "mainly Christian values," and that aligns with Russia, Putin said during his speech at a foreign policy conference near Moscow. The elites have "strange values," he continued, and they are "aggressive" and "neocolonial."

Putin's comments come less than two weeks ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Recently, several senior Republican lawmakers have said if the GOP wins control of the House, they will cut aid to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is "concerned" by these declarations and thinks they "are unfair," but he understands "people make political statements before elections and pursue different policies after the elections."

During his Thursday speech, Putin also said there is "no point, politically or militarily" to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, despite raising the possibility earlier this month. Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya told The New York Times Putin's words can't be taken at face value. "This is a trick — it shouldn't make anyone relax," she said. "His goal is to show that escalation is the product of Western policies."

You may also like

Russia dealt setbacks in Ukraine's Kherson, Bakhmut, and Luhansk, Kyiv and pro-Kremlin bloggers say

Trump reportedly jumped at the chance to publicly testify before Jan. 6 committee, but his lawyers said no

Adidas drops Kanye West days after he said 'Adidas can't drop me' for antisemitic comments

Recommended Stories

  • UN ambassador calls Russia’s gathering of Security Council ‘waste of everyone’s time’

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday slammed Russia for calling a U.N. Security Council meeting to advance its allegations that the U.S. and Ukraine are jointly developing biological weapons. Moscow for months has put forth the allegations with little international support, and the country has now drafted a Security Council resolution…

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Denies Russia Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handgu

  • UN nuclear agency to probe Russia claim of `dirty bombs'

    The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged that activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” was taking place and expects them to reach a conclusion “in days — very fast.” Rafael Grossi said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency would be traveling this week to the two sites, which are under IAEA safeguards, following a written request from the Ukrainian government. Russia’s U.N. ambassador alleged in a letter to Security Council members this week that Ukraine’s Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and Vostochniy Mining and Processing Plant “have received direct orders from (President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s regime to develop such a dirty bomb.”

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

  • UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern

    The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.” Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent. Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and deputy foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be “decisive.”

  • Pummeled by cost of living, seniors are looking for roommates

    Story at a glance High inflation has caused essentials such as food, gasoline and home utilities to eat into Americans’ paychecks. But the economic squeeze in the United States has been felt more acutely by seniors who are on fixed incomes and are looking to age in place. Older adults are facing uncertainty amid major…

  • Russia Lawmakers Begin Steps to Toughen 'Gay Propaganda' Law

    Putin has repeatedly cracked down on same-sex relationships in an effort to uphold what his regime considers traditional family values.

  • UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won't go to UN climate conference

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Sunak took office on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after a seven-week term in which her tax-cutting plans sparked economic and political mayhem.

  • Why two Indians disappeared on a July night in Kenya

    Two Indians vanished in Nairobi in July. Officials now suspect they were abducted by rogue policemen.

  • Factbox-Has Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons?

    The West says Russia has made repeated threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but what has President Vladimir Putin actually said on the possible use of nuclear weapons? The recent surge in concern over a possible nuclear escalation come after two Putin speeches last month in which he clearly indicated that he would, if needed, use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

  • British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

    British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation." The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office, while a senior figure in the opposition Labour party called them “shockingly tone deaf." Homosexual activity is criminalized in Qatar and Cleverly was asked about the issue in the wake of British activist Peter Tatchell being questioned by police after holding a one-man protest in front of Qatar’s National Museum, holding up a sign accusing the country of jailing members of the LGBTQ community.

  • Chicago's Iranian community hopes to raise more awareness about Iran uprising

    For weeks Chicago's Iranian community has held demonstrations in support of the ongoing protests in Iran against their government.

  • Putin says there’s “no need” to use nukes in Ukraine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed his defense minister Sergei Shoigu to spread allegations of Ukraine preparing to use a “dirty bomb,” he said during a speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club on Oct. 27.

  • Putin accuses US, allies of trying to dominate the world, denies intent to use nuclear weapons: Live Ukraine updates

    The speech follows what a Russian official called a successful training exercise aimed at responding to a potential nuclear attack on Russia. Updates.

  • Kyiv, other regions set for longer-than-planned blackouts after Russia strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian capital Kyiv and four regions may have to cut electricity supplies for longer than planned after Russian strikes overnight targeting energy infrastructure, a senior official said on Thursday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said energy supplies would be significantly limited in Kyiv itself and the central regions of Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy and the northern region of Chernihiv. Authorities had previously said power could be shut off for four hours a day to ease the strain on the generating system as technicians worked to repair the damage.

  • Young investors can retire rich—or super rich—by following these steps

    Real life provides us with literally millions of individual financial scenarios, making it hard to dish out blanket investment advice. But if you’re in your early or mid 20s, you have a golden opportunity, and I’m going to point out four ways you can turn that opportunity from gold to platinum — and maybe even to titanium.

  • World Cup hopes for South Korea rest on Son Heung-min

    Few players carry an entire nation’s hopes like Son Heung-min. The 30-year-old forward started the Premier League season without a scoring a goal in eight games, but he seems to have regained his touch just in time for the tournament in Qatar. The current group of players is arguably the best South Korea has ever assembled.

  • Russia moves Kherson “administration” to Dnipro’s east bank

    Russian occupation “authorities” moved their “administration” of Kherson Oblast to the east bank of the Dnipro River, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said in a message on its website on Oct. 27.

  • China's Xi deals knockout blow to once-powerful Youth League faction

    The three most glaring omissions from China's new Communist Party leadership share one common trait: all rose through its Youth League and were considered members of a once-powerful faction whose influence Xi Jinping has now effectively crushed. Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Wang Yang, both 67 and young enough to be re-appointed to the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, were left off even the wider Central Committee, as Xi installed loyalists in top party posts during the recent twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. Fellow vice premier and one-time high-flyer Hu Chunhua, who, at 59, had been seen by some party watchers as a candidate for premier and once even a possible future president, did not make it to the 24-man Politburo.

  • Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan

    Putin, in remarks at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, had a familiar litany of grievances against "our Western opponents" and said the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. Putin accused the West of inciting the war in Ukraine and of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game that was sowing chaos across the world. Ultimately, Putin said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.