Putin seen stuttering while making false claims about Ukraine’s commander-in-chief

Putin seen stuttering while making false claims about General Zaluzhnyi

In the video, the "milbloggers" (military bloggers, who cover the events of the war with a pro-Russian slant) ask the dictator where Zaluzhnyi is.

Putin begins to stammer and then answers uncertainly: "I know, I think I know. You should ask him where he is. But to do that, you need to switch to a foreign language. It seems to me that he is abroad."

The dictator then said that he "may be wrong."

Earlier, Kremlin propagandists unsuccessfully tried to spread fakes that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was killed and so seriously wounded that he "would not be able to do his job." The Russian fake was quickly refuted, including by General Zaluzhnyihimself, who released a video showing he was very much alive.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that the Ukrainian generals are the biggest target for the terrorist state, because their loss "could change the course of the war."

She argues that the fake news about the deaths of Ukrainian commanders should also be seen as a "false start - when the Russians have already planned something, they have objectives and they announce the result in advance," possibly to demoralize Ukrainians.

Malyar confirmed that Russians track the movements of Ukraine’s generals, and they, like the president, are always under threat.

The deputy minister noted that at the beginning of the full-scale war, she had proposed to strengthen their security.

