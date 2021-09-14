Putin to self-isolate after coronavirus cases in inner circle

ABC News

The lone abortion clinic in Mississippi is warning the U.S. Supreme Court that any move to undermine a half century of legal precedent affirming abortion rights would diminish the court's credibility and lead to a national "upheaval" with sweeping consequences for millions of American women. "People would be harmed, and chaos would ensue, even in states that claim not to be prohibiting abortion directly," attorneys for Jackson Women's Health wrote the court in a brief filed Monday. The court later this year is expected to revisit a pair of longstanding but controversial decisions that have allowed states to regulate -- but not ban -- abortions before fetal viability, which is around 23-24 weeks, according to medical experts.