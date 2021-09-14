Putin to self-isolate after coronavirus cases in inner circle

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories