Putin to self-isolate after COVID-19 cases detected in entourage: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Aaro
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after cases of COVID-19 were detected in his entourage, according to a report.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Putin will not travel to Tajikistan this week for planned regional security meetings, Reuters reported.

Putin called Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and told him he could not travel because he was self-isolating and would instead take part in meetings via a video link.

GOP REP. MCCAUL ASKS IF PUTIN THREATENED BIDEN, BLINKEN DODGES QUESTION

"Putin said that due to cases of coronavirus in his entourage, he has to observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in the statement, according to Reuters.

In June, Putin revealed that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year.

RUSSIA SENDS COVID-19 AID TO CUBA: DEFENSE MINISTRY

At the time, he stressed the importance of getting vaccinated due to a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is "absolutely healthy." When asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said "of course, yes."

Peskov didn't elaborate on how long Putin would remain in self-isolation. He noted the president would continue to work as normal.

As of early Tuesday, at least 7,055,296 coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia since the start of the pandemic, along with more than 190,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN human rights chief voices concern over Taliban's Afghanistan rule

    A top United Nations official said Monday that the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan has entered a "new and perilous phase" and condemned the group for breaking public promises on human rights, AP reports.What's happening: The comments, made by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, come as the UN hosts a meeting with donors looking to raise funds for Afghans in need, with millions facing severe hunger following the Taliban's takeover.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • Japan, US, S Korea call on N Korea to return to arms talks

    Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea Tuesday called on North Korea to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting in Tokyo included U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japan’s Director-General for Asian and Oceanian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi. U.S. envoy Kim said the three countries were open to diplomacy with the North “as we see to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies."

  • Putin isolating after members of inner circle contract coronavirus

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will isolate himself for an undisclosed amount of time after people in his inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.Why it matters: Putin has tested negative for the virus and received his second dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in April, according to ABC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not tell reporters who among Putin’s assoc

  • Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejected after retaliatory shove to face of Chiefs coach

    Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs

  • After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

    More local mandates are coming, which should help convince the about 75 million eligible unvaccinated people, Fauci said.

  • Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows

    The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some restrictions for the state's 8 million residents once two-dose vaccination rates hit 70%, expected to be around the middle of next month. "For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated people do when we hit 80%," Berejiklian said at a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital.

  • Leave It To Lil Nas X To Use His Amazing Platform To Spread Awareness About HIV During His VMAs Performance

    He’s using his platform for so much more than music. ❤️View Entire Post ›

  • Getting fully vaccinated massively reduces your chance of dying from COVID-19, a new real-world study suggests

    COVID-19 accounted for 0.8% of deaths among fully vaccinated people in England, compared with 37% for unvaccinated people, data from England showed.