Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty Images

Some COVID-19 cases have been found in Putin's "entourage," the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The Kremlin said he will now "enter the regime of self-isolation," but didn't say for how long.

Putin took the Sputnik V vaccine, and has gone to extreme lengths to shield himself from COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after people in his circle caught COVID-19, the Kremlin announced Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement, published by Sputnik News.

It made the statement while described a call between Putin and Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan.

Putin has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia's homegrown vaccine, Sputnik V.

He has taken special precautions against COVID-19 throughout the pandemic: Last year he installed at his official residence a special disinfection tunnel that sprayed antibacterial solution on his visitors.

Earlier, he required World War II veterans - most of whom were in their 90s - to quarantine for 14 days before being able to sit by him at a military parade.

