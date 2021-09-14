Putin in self-isolation after members of inner circle test positive for COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.

Putin attended several events on Monday, shaking hands with Russian officials and Paralympians. During the meeting with the athletes, Putin revealed that he might have to quarantine soon as some members of his circle had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

“Even in my circle, problems occur with this COVID,” Putin said, according to a translation from the outlet. “We need to look into what’s really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Putin had tested negative but that he came in contact with someone who was COVID-positive. Peskov said that Putin's decision to self-isolate was made after “doctors completed their testing, their procedures.”

Peskov did not say when Putin began self-isolating, when he tested negative, how long he would remain in self-isolation, or who among the president’s contacts was infected — other than that there were several cases.

Putin is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia is reported to have over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases. Over 45 million Russians have received their first vaccine dose, with over 39 million fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization.

