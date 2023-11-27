Putin sending more Russians to their deaths in Ukraine — UK Defense Secretary

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is intensifying his invasion of Ukraine, “senselessly” sending more Russians to their deaths than ever before since the war began, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a Twitter post on Nov. 27.

He emphasized that Ukraine's international partners must continue to support it.

“Putin is stepping up his invasion — senselessly sending more Russians to die than at any time since the war began,” said Shapps.

“Ukrainian bravery and western support are holding back their advance, but we cannot be complacent. Ukraine needs our unwavering support to fight and win.”

On Nov. 20, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Russia is not abandoning its goal to destroy Ukraine as a state and is preparing for a prolonged war. To this end, the Kremlin may launch a total mobilization after the presidential elections in March 2024.

