Putin sends Gorshkov frigate with Tsirkon missiles to NATO countries Medvedev

The Russian Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles starts a trip from the Black Sea to the Atlantic Ocean. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that the ship is going to the NATO countries’ shores.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook; Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on Telegram

Details: According to the Ukrainian Navy, the sending ceremony of frigate Gorshkov was personally led by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The frigate will perform combat duty in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic and Indian oceans. During combat service, training use of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles is planned.

According to the Ukrainian military, by doing this the Russian Federation is trying to divert attention from its failures in the war with Ukraine, in particular in the Black Sea.

Quote: "There are no wins of the Black Sea Fleet, so measures have been taken at the state level to go on a long-distance campaign, away from the Black Sea."

More details: Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, said that the shipment took place on 4 January and its purpose is to get closer to NATO countries and to create a threat to the United States in particular.

Quote: "The main New Year's gift with the ammunition of the Tsirkon missiles went to the shores of NATO countries yesterday. Their range of 1,000 km with hypersound at Mach 9 and the ability to use any charge with a guarantee to overcome any anti-aircraft defence. Let it stand somewhere 100 miles [160.93 km – ed.] away from the shore, closer to the Potomac River [the river near the US capital – ed.]. So rejoice! [The frigate – ed.] will bring anyone who poses a direct threat to Russia and our allies to their senses."

The Ukrainian Navy reminded that to date, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 16 ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, and damaged several more.

