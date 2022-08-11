Putin sends Medvedev to Ukraine, he obliges

YEVHEN KIZILOV – THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 21:37

Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation visited the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast where he held a security meeting on behalf of Vladimir Putin.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "On Thursday I visited the Luhansk People's Republic where I met with the heads of the LPR [so-called Luhansk People’s Republic], Leonid Pasichnyk, and the DPR [so-called Donetsk People’s Republic], Denys Pushylin."

Details: According to Medvedev, on behalf of Putin, he held a meeting where participants discussed security issues in the Russian-occupied territories of eastern Ukraine.

Medvedev said that Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Head of the Ministry of Construction Irek Faizullin, Director of the FSB [Federal Security Service] Aleksandr Bortnikov, Head of the Investigative Committee Aleksandr Bastrykin also participated in the meeting.

In addition, Medvedev said that the "special emphasis" was made on "harmonising the legislation of the LPR and DPR with the legislation of the Russian Federation."

Reminder: In mid-June, Medvedev questioned the future of Ukraine, saying it would not exist in two years.

