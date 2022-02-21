As Putin sends troops into Donbas, White House avoids the 'I' word

Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul McLeary and Andrew Desiderio
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions Monday night, following his decision earlier in the day to recognize those regions as independent republics, and no longer part of Ukraine.

The troops will carry out “peacekeeping functions” in the two regions, according to the order.

As Russian armored columns were seen entering the two areas, it was clear that the order will immediately reconfigure the European security landscape as capitals across the continent scramble to respond to the possibility that has long faced them: a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This was a speech to the Russian people to justify war,” a senior administration official told reporters Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity in order to discuss sensitive issues, wouldn’t call the move an invasion, however, saying “Russian troops moving into Donbas would not itself be a new step. Russia has had forces in the Donbas for the past eight years.”

It's an important distinction, as an invasion would trigger sanctions on Russia and imperil diplomatic meetings that were set on the condition that Russia not invade Ukraine.

Still, the official said they “strongly suspect sanctions activity” from the Biden administration on Tuesday, in addition to the penalties that President Joe Biden imposed via executive order on Monday night.

The Biden administration’s posture was met with immediate pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill, who argued that the full slate of sanctions should be triggered once Russian troops cross into Ukraine. They noted that this was the White House’s own definition of an “invasion” of the country.

“With reports that Putin is now sending troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk under the guise of ‘peacekeepers,’ now is not the time for symbolic pinpricks that will serve only to embolden Putin and endanger our friends in Ukraine,” Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said in a joint statement.

“Now is the time for President Biden to impose sanctions that strike at the heart of the Russian economy, and permanently end Nord Stream 2 once and for all, as he promised the world he would do,” added the lawmakers, who serve as the top Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees, respectively.

McCaul and Rogers called the sanctions announced Monday “the definition of impotence,” while Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), said they were “wholly unequal to this moment.”

After announcing he would recognize the regions, Putin met with Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, leaders of the Russian-backed rebel forces and signed documents pledging cooperation and aid.

The move caps off weeks of desperate diplomacy between western governments and Putin’s regime, including multiple trips to Moscow by European leaders.

Less than 24 hours before Putin gave the order for the troops to move in, there had been an agreement “in principle” between Putin and Biden to continue talks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to hash out the details with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week.

It’s unclear where those plans stand now, but the armored vehicles pouring across the Russian border Monday evening may have slammed the door shut on any further diplomacy. And it wasn’t just Republicans who demanded harsher sanctions in response to Putin’s latest moves.

“To be clear, if any additional Russian troops or proxy forces cross into Donbas, the Biden administration and our European allies must not hesitate in imposing crushing sanctions. There must be tangible, far-reaching and substantial costs for Russia in response to this unjustified act,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said.

“Despite repeated efforts to open the door to diplomacy, Vladimir Putin has chosen the path of conflict,” Menendez added.

As the evening progressed, statements flooded in from European capitals demanding swift and harsh sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said “years of effort” focused on diplomacy “are being destroyed deliberately and without any comprehensible reason.”

U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Putin’s actions “an unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and threw support behind Ukraine’s call for a Security Council meeting.

“Russia’s announcement is nothing more than theater, apparently designed to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine,” Thomas-Greenfield added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians are being 'barraged with claims of looming Ukrainian attacks' by state media, NBC reporter says

    Russians are being 'barraged with claims of looming Ukrainian attacks' by state media, NBC reporter says

  • Biden to prohibit trade, investment with Ukraine breakaway regions -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will issue an executive order soon that will prohibit economic activity between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent entities on Monday, the White House said. Putin's recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine. "We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw unusually large columns of military hardware moving through the breakaway city of Donetsk after Putin told Russia's defence ministry to send forces into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there. The area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "frustrate" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said in a summary. North Korea and China are defending and advancing socialism, while "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the U.S. and its satellite forces" by strengthening strategic cooperation and unity, Kim said.

  • Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduces felony charge against criminal who has more than 40 prior arrests

    The office of embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg allegedly downgraded charges against a career criminal who snatched cash from a woman in the subway station.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis

    Global efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow Monday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” in the disputed areas. Doing so is sure to deepen already inflamed tensions between Russia and the West. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting Putin only if the Kremlin refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine.

  • Cruz: 'Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin'

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted President Biden on Sunday for what he described as his enabling of Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, saying Biden's presidency was the "best thing" that had happened for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer asked Cruz during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" if he believes the White House's approach to the situation at the Ukrainian border has worked so far."No, it hasn't worked...

  • Queen with COVID continues 'light duties,' yet American kids must isolate, quarantine: US parents weigh in

    The Queen of England, amid her diagnosis of COVID-19 though triple-vaccinated, is continuing to carry out 'light duties' — meanwhile, American parents pushed back against the isolation and treatment of their kids here in the US.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • Putin will send top security envoy to the Balkans as tensions simmer with the West over Ukraine

    With all eyes on a possible Russia invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia.

  • Kremlin says repeated predictions of Ukraine invasion may have 'detrimental consequences'

    The Kremlin spokesperson on Sunday warned that repeated suggestions by Western governments of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine may have adverse consequences.Speaking with Russian state television, Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin takes no notice of such statements."The fact is that this directly leads to an increase in tension. And when tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of...

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

    Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, in east Ukraine, as independent republics would open the door to even greater Russian influence in the region.

  • These 3 major cruise lines are set to lift mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    The updated mask policies were announced shortly after the CDC updated its voluntary COVID-19 program for cruise lines.

  • Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged Monday the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. “Today is not the day we can declare victory over COVID, because this virus is not going away,” Johnson said at a televised news conference.

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.