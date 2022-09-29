Putin Set to Annex Ukraine Lands Friday, Ignoring Criticism

3
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia vowed to go ahead with the annexation of the parts of Ukraine that its troops currently control after UN-condemned votes, putting the Kremlin on a fresh collision course with the US and its allies.

Russia will sign treaties to absorb the four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony at 3pm Friday, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on a conference call Thursday. Putin will also make an address to legislators and other officials, he said.

Authorities are planning a Red Square concert to celebrate Friday evening, though Peskov declined to comment on whether Putin will attend. The final formalities of annexation, which much of the world has said it will reject, are expected to be completed next week after legislative ratification.

Boosting pressure on Kyiv and its allies, Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend Russia, a signal he may use nuclear weapons to protect the lands he’s annexing. This week, Moscow threatened to cut off the last link supplying its gas to western Europe ahead of winter. Western officials blamed sabotage for leaks on other pipelines that had previously brought the fuel to Germany, while Russia denied any role.

Ukraine and its allies rejected the annexations, pledging to continue weapons supplies to Kyiv, which has said it will press its counteroffensive aimed at retaking the territories.

“We will never accept any annexation of territory and land-grabbing by Russia,” European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said. “We are ready to make the Kremlin pay a hefty price for this new escalation in the conflict.”

EU Plans Russia Import Bans, Tech Curbs Over Putin Land Grab

Ukraine’s forces routed Russian troops in early September, retaking in a few weeks areas that Moscow had spent months invading. To help shore up his overstretched and depleted army, Putin last week called up at least 300,000 reservists.

Ukrainian forces are now closing on the strategic city of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region, one of the four being annexed. Fighting is raging in all areas which Russia occupies. An occupation official said Friday that supporters are fleeing the parts of the Kharkiv region that Moscow still controls, fearing that hold won’t last.

Why Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are Difficult to Dismiss: QuickTake

The hastily organized voting, some conducted at gunpoint, was declared illegal by the UN. Leaders in the regions declared results as high as 99% in favor of annexation in some areas. The Kremlin’s decision to formally claim them as part of Russia may complicate any attempts at negotiations, since Kyiv has demanded the return of its territories as a condition of any deal.

Putin’s shock mobilization, which in contrast to official promises isn’t just targeting men with military experience, has suddenly brought the reality of the war to Russian homes, triggering protests and prompting hundreds of thousands to flee the country.

Approval ratings for Putin fell in September for the first time since April, to 77% from 83% in August, according to the latest poll by the independent Levada Center. The survey, conducted days after Putin ordered the partial call-up, also found that 21% don’t approve of the president’s actions. That’s the highest since February, when he invaded Ukraine.

At that time, Putin said his goal wasn’t to occupy Ukrainian territory. In March, he declared that Russia wouldn’t carry out a mobilization.

(Updates with EU comment in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia claims victory in 4 sham Ukraine referendums, paving way to annex shrinking Ukrainian holdings

    Russia claims victory in 4 sham Ukraine referendums, paving way to annex shrinking Ukrainian holdings

  • Factbox-Russia's annexation plan in Ukraine: Kremlin signing ceremony

    President Vladimir Putin will host a signing ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday to incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a major step towards formally annexing around 15% of Ukraine. - The Kremlin said a signing ceremony on incorporating the new territories would take place on Friday in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace. - Putin will give a speech, and meet with the leaders of the self-styled Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) as well as the Russian-installed leaders of the parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that Russian forces occupy.

  • Japan considers steps to help with utility bill burden

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will consider more steps to cushion the blow of rising electricity bills, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, underscoring the pressure it faces in addressing the burden on households of higher prices for imports from a weak yen. Electricity bills have risen about 20% in the past year for households and by about 30% for businesses, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing, adding that such increases were becoming a "heavy burden" for consumers. The Nikkei said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may announce his resolve for "unprecedented, bold measures" to directly reduce the burden in a speech to parliament on Monday.

  • Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

    Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were "null and worthless", and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces. Urging its international partners to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow and provide Kyiv with more military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine would never agree to Russian ultimatums. "Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine," it said.

  • Putin Wants Us to Believe U.S. Is Blowing up Gas Pipeline

    Stefan Sauer/dpa via GettyThe Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., waded into the diplomatic row bubbling up over the presumed sabotage of gas pipelines supplying Europe by accusing the U.S. of having the means and motive to carry out an attack.The hot take on Thursday came as the Swedish coast guard confirmed a fourth gas leak had been discovered on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier in the week, Reuters reports, with gas now hemorrhaging into the Baltic Sea.On Wednesday, the European Un

  • Benson holds $3.1 million cash advantage over Karamo in Michigan secretary of state race

    Benson has argued that the future of democracy is at stake in her race against Karamo who has made unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

  • New York’s Cannabis Bill Could Set the Trend for Social Equity, but Uncertainties Remain

    After years of delays and inaction at the top of the state, New York’s adult-use cannabis bill is now on its way to implementation. The excitement for the market’s expansion is warranted, but not without understanding the drug war’s impact on citizens, predominantly black and brown individuals. While we champion legal access to cannabis, it […]

  • Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035

    Australia's biggest carbon polluter announced Thursday it will exit coal-fired power a decade early, as renewable projects surge in a country long seen as a climate laggard.

  • Billionaire Push Sees Top Australia Emitter Hasten Coal Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s top polluter bowed to pressure from its biggest shareholder, billionaire climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, and announced it would exit coal power by 2035, a decade earlier than previously planned.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump R

  • White House considering departure of Treasury chief Janet Yellen after the midterms, report says

    The White House is weighing up the potential departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterms, according to a published report.

  • Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint. A statement issued by Zelenskiy's office after a telephone call with Italy's prime minister did not refer to a ceremony on Friday in which President Vladimir Putin will sign documents proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex 4 Ukrainian regions in Friday ceremony

    Russia President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions Friday following a self-run referendum that the West and Kyiv have decried as a sham.

  • Ukraine war – live: Zelensky vows ‘very harsh’ response to Russian annexation

    Putin to sign annexation decree on Friday

  • U.S. seeks reform of war crimes law amid 'shocking crimes' by Russia in Ukraine -official

    The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday urged Congress to close legal gaps that make it hard for the United States to prosecute non-U.S. citizens for war crimes, saying such changes could pave the way for the prosecution of Russian human rights crimes in Ukraine. Eli Rosenbaum, the department’s counselor for war crimes accountability, pitched the legal changes during a hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, telling lawmakers that the four primary federal agencies involved in war crimes policy issues have already agreed on "technical solutions" to close what he described as major gaps in war crimes statutes. "Given the shocking crimes being perpetrated by Russia during its unprovoked war against Ukraine, this hearing could not possibly be held at a more appropriate, urgent, or, frankly, terrifying time," he said in prepared testimony.

  • Putin to annex Ukraine territories as Kyiv warns of ‘very harsh’ response

    Moscow will hold a celebratory concert in Red Square on Friday, as West says it will not recognise annexation

  • Putin to annex four Ukrainian territories in Kremlin ceremony on Friday

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday begin formally annexing 15% of Ukrainian territory, presiding at a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare four Ukrainian regions part of Russia. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ceremony would take place at 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Friday in the St George's (Georgievsky) Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace to sign "agreements on the accession of new territories into the Russian Federation". Agreements will be signed "with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side", Peskov said.

  • Russian soldiers said they were 'fooled like little kids' and 'no one told us we were going to war,' audio obtained by The New York Times shows

    Russian soldiers calling home from the frontlines in Ukraine complained about being misled and how poor the war was going, audio recordings show.

  • The UK is fighting itself on economic policy

    British policymakers are scrambling to stabilize the country’s currency and bond markets after the government threw both into turmoil.

  • Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

    The Ukrainian government and the West have denounced the move as illegal and rigged.

  • Factbox-Russia's annexation plan in Ukraine: what happens now?

    Russian-backed separatists and Russian installed officials in four partially Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine declared that voters had chosen to join Russia, in hastily organised referendums which the West said were illegal. President Vladimir Putin has said he will never abandon the residents of these areas. Ukraine says Russia is a criminal state stealing its sovereign territory.