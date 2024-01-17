Putin sets stage for escalation against Baltic States – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has significantly intensified longstanding efforts by the Kremlin and is setting the stage for future escalation against the Baltic states.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Military analysts believe that Putin is likely doing this as part of a broader attempt to weaken NATO. On 16 January, Putin stated that Latvia and other Baltic States are "expelling [ethnic] Russians" from their countries and that this situation "directly affects the security [of Russia]."

ISW has not observed any signs that a Russian attack against the Baltic States is inevitable or likely, but Putin may be setting the stage for future aggressive actions by Russia abroad under the pretext of protecting its "compatriots."

For example, in mid-December 2023, Putin made threats against Finland.

Background:

Boris Katkov, the chairman of the Latvia-Russia Cooperation Association Board and a citizen of the Russian Federation, was expelled from Latvia on 14 January.

It has been reported that Latvia may deport 1,167 Russian citizens who have not complied with the requirements of the amendments to the law on immigration and have not submitted documents for obtaining a residence permit in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!