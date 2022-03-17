Putin shared his demands for ending the war, including Ukraine not joining NATO and the status of occupied territories: report

Putin shared his demands for ending the war, including Ukraine not joining NATO and the status of occupied territories: report
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference in Moscow, on March 10, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference in Moscow, on March 10, 2022.Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/Associated Press

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his terms for ending the war in Ukraine with the Turkish president, BBC reported.

  • Ibrahim Kalin, an Erdogan adviser who listened in, said Putin made demands about the status of Crimea and the Donbas.

  • Putin also said he wants assurance from Ukraine it won't join NATO — which Zelenskyy has already conceded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his demands for ending the war in Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Ibrahim Kalin, a leading adviser to Erdogan who listened in, told the BBC about the call and the details of Putin's demands shortly after it ended. Kalin said some of the demands would be easier for Ukraine to agree to than others.

First, Putin is seeking assurance from Ukraine that it will remain neutral and not seek to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday his country "must admit" it wouldn't join NATO, a concession that could serve as an opening for peace talks with Russia.

Kalin told the BBC that Putin also wants Ukraine to complete a disarmament process, protect the Russian language in the country, and engage in "de-Nazification." It's unclear exactly what the de-Nazification demand would include, but Putin has repeatedly cited this as a reason for the war, despite the fact that Ukraine is a democracy and its president is Jewish.

The more challenging demands involve the status of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to Kalin, with Putin saying he would need to meet with Zelenskyy in-person to discuss this. Specifics were not given about these demands. Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014 and Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist regions in the Donbas — have been recognized by Russia as independent states.

The demands Kalin said Putin shared with Erdogan align with those outlined by the Kremlin last week, as reported by Reuters. Russia told Ukraine it would immediately cease its military operations if Kyiv met their conditions, including changing it's constitution to ensure neutrality, acknowledging Crimea as belonging to Russia, and acknowledging Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters those demands had been relayed to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy laid out his own demands for peace talks with Russia after officials from both countries said they were making progress.

"My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Says Pence Wouldn't Be His 2024 Running Mate: 'I Don't Think the People Would Accept It'

    Pence has said Trump was “wrong” to claim the vice president had a role in overturning the 2020 election and also took a swipe at the former president for his praise of Vladimir Putin

  • India undermines effort to isolate Russia

    India's refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and efforts to protect trade with Russia mean one of Washington's most valued strategic partners is actively undercutting its efforts to isolate Moscow.The big picture: Vladimir Putin's invasion has become a stress test for America's global partnerships. America's treaty allies are all onside, including those outside NATO such as Japan and South Korea. India, for reasons of history and geopolitical pragmatism, is very much not. Get market news w

  • Putin says Russia will get rid of traitors 'like gnats'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that traitors to Russia would be spit out "like gnats" while speaking to government ministers on Wednesday about his war on Ukraine, Reuters reported.Thousands of Russians have been arrested for protesting against the country's invasion. Putin suggested that getting rid of defectors would "strengthen" the country, calling it a "cleansing.""I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of...

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

    Raging walls of flame light up the night from inside the gutted interior of a bombed brick warehouse where firefighters desperately shoot water toward crumbling walls and smoke that looks like it was belched from an erupting volcano fills the sky with dense, black clouds. A doctor in a white coat makes his way through a dim, dank basement corridor and other medical workers huddle together in an underground room after an air raid alarm sends them scurrying from their work attending scores of wounded.

  • US vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

    A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years sued the Iranian government on Thursday for $1 billion, alleging that he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured. The federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous" abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, deprived of food and drink, and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the U.S. government. “Mr. White endured this trauma for nearly two years, never knowing if or when he would be released and reunited with his family, repeatedly promised that his conditions would improve soon, only to be crushed psychologically when they did not,” the lawsuit states.

  • Progressive Democrats set out list of executive orders to push Biden agenda

    Congressional Progressive Caucus urges president to bypass legislative logjam and give Democrats record to campaign on Pramila Jayapal, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair: ‘Taken together, these actions will have an immediate and meaningful impact on people’s lives.’ Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The leftwing Congressional Progressive Caucus unveiled its highly anticipated list of suggested executive orders on Thursday, outlining a strategy for Joe Biden to advance Democrats’ policy prio

  • Trump Says He Was ‘Surprised’ By Putin’s Ukraine Invasion

    "I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops," Trump told Washington Examiner

  • Starbucks is going away from paper cups. Here's how your coffee order could change.

    Starbucks reusable mugs may soon become more popular as the coffee giant looks to increase sustainability and shift away from single-use cups.

  • Amid Invasion of Ukraine, IRS Aims to Police Oligarch Sanctions

    WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is pressing Congress to devote more resources to the agency as it takes an increasingly central role in the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent Russia and its oligarchs from evading the punishing sanctions that the United States has imposed. Aides to Charles P. Rettig, the IRS commissioner, told congressional staff Wednesday afternoon that the agency’s criminal investigations unit, which has 3,000 employees, needs to grow about 40% over the next fi

  • Dr. Oz says he will relinquish Turkish citizenship if he wins Senate seat

    Dr. Oz, said Thursday that he plans to renounce his Turkish citizenship if he wins the seat this fall.

  • Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that a neutral status for Ukraine with its own limited army, similar to Austria's, was being considered as a compromise in peace talks with Kyiv, while Ukraine spoke of outside powers guaranteeing its security. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what it calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, but has made only stuttering progress and failed to seize any of its major cities. Bolstered by the strength of its defence, Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate to end the war, but not to surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

  • US concerned about China weighing help to Russia

    Biden administration officials voiced concerns on Thursday about China considering assisting Russia with military equipment amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "We're concerned that they're considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference at the State Department. "President Biden will be speaking to President Xi [Jinping]...

  • Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

    "Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said told RBC news. "Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations - there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement," Lavrov said. He said that President Vladimir Putin had spoken about neutrality, along with security guarantees for Ukraine without NATO enlargement, as one possible variant in February.

  • Russian state TV employee speaks out after protest

    Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of a Russia state-owned TV channel, is speaking out about staging an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine

  • House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

    The House on Thursday passed a bill to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus in response to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.Why it matters: The bill would raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on their exports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Lawmakers voted 424-8 in favor of the bill. It now heads to the Senate.Biden announced his support for the

  • Trump news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin

    Follow live updates below

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks candidly about Nazi father as he makes plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion

    ‘To the Russian soldiers listening to this broadcast… I don’t want you to be broken like my father,’ he said

  • Doctored Italian TV screenshot shared to discredit Ukraine war coverage

    An image comparing what appears to be an Italian television network's coverage of the war in Ukraine to a shot from a movie has spread online in posts claiming the media is lying about Russia's invasion. But the network's parent company rejected the claim, a word is missing from the TGCOM24 logo used in the posts, and AFP found no evidence of the footage being broadcast on the channel."Don't believe a word they say," says a March 8, 2022 Facebook post. It features two images of the same scene, t

  • Top Russian general reportedly detained as Putin targets 'traitors' amid Ukraine invasion

    Gen. Roman Gavrilov, deputy chief of Russian National Guard "Rosgvardia" was reportedly detained Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a "purification" of his country to weed out "traitors."

  • Trump says he's 'surprised' Putin ordered Ukraine invasion

    Former President Trump said he didn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin would go through with an invasion of Ukraine in an interview with the Washington Examiner published Tuesday. "I'm surprised - I'm surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating," Trump told the outlet in a phone interview. "I thought it was a tough way to negotiate but a smart way to negotiate."Putin sent more...