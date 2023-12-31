Putin shortens his 2024 New Year address and does not hire extras for video

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has significantly shortened his New Year address to Russians and was seen in the frame without people dressed in military uniforms.

Source: Putin’s address published by RIA Novosti

Details: On 31 December in the afternoon, Putin’s New Year address to Russians was shown on the TV in the Far East of Russia. This time it lasted 3 minutes and 35 seconds, and Putin was alone in the frame.

Moreover, the Russians were attacking Ukraine with missiles while the Russian TV broadcasted this address.

Background: Last year’s address lasted for about nine minutes. Putin made a speech with people dressed in military uniforms in the background. Later the media found out that they were in fact actors and representatives of other civilian professions, not members of the military.

A screenshot from Putin’s address in 2022

