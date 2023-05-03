Putin shuffled his commanders at least 17 times to compensate for Russian military inadequacies, Israeli expert

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. April 7, 2023

"It allows us to suggest some problems in the ranks of the Russian command, in particular with regard to logistics and tactical and operational planning. The problems have been discovered only now, during this war," Vertsner told Radio NV.

Read also: Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine dates back to 2020, claims political analyst

Neither the dictator, nor the Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu or other military commanders had been aware of these problems before the full-scale war began.

"After all, Russia has a very good tradition (to Ukraine, first of all) of lying, of demonstrating to the leadership that "everything is fine." They actually succeeded in that. So, Putin believed that they were actually the "second (best) army in the world." He was wrong. And this very mistake should be used by the Ukrainian military in an expected counteroffensive," Vertsner said.

The commanders’ swaps won't help, the Israeli expert believes.

Read also: Russia already lost over 20 generals in war against Ukraine, believes Japanese intelligence

"[The problems] haven't disappeared, for sure. He (Putin) is putting in efforts, like a good joke. I apologize for the joke. They got tired of changing the beds in the brothel so they changed the women. This is what he is trying to do now. But I think it's already too late."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine