Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on Thursday when maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline is set to end. Putin gave the clearest signal yet that Moscow plans to restart at least some flows.

But if a pipeline part that was caught up in sanctions isn’t returned to Russia, then the link will only work at 20% of capacity as soon as next week -- as that’s when another part that’s now in Russia needs to go for maintenance, Putin said. After frantic diplomatic efforts by Germany, the turbine is on its way home from Canada.

“If another comes, two will operate. If not, just one, so 30 million cubic meters will be pumped per day,” he told reporters after a summit in Iran late Tuesday. He wants the part back in Russia, along with all its paperwork, he said.

Gas prices were little changed.

At the moment no gas is flowing through the biggest pipeline to Europe because of maintenance, just as the continent is trying to refill its storage for winter. Before maintenance, gas was flowing at about 40% of capacity.

Gazprom PJSC is poised to restart flows, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, but at reduced levels, according to people familiar with the situation. Ultimately, it’s a decision for the Kremlin.

Across the region, officials and businesses have been on edge as to whether Russia will actually reopen the tap for Nord Stream. The European Union is working on the assumption flows will be cut and scrambling to find ways to reduce consumption. The bloc is facing its worst energy crisis in decades, with the threat of shortages undermining the euro and adding to the risks of recession.

Governments have been racing to secure alternate supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, sparking a wave of EU sanctions and retaliatory measures from Moscow. Officials are aware the clock is ticking toward the colder months, when European gas demand for heating is high.

“What Gazprom is going to do tomorrow is your best guess as well as ours,” said European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, referring to Russia’s state-run supplier. “What is clear is that when we are preparing winter contingency plans, we base ourselves on the worst possible scenario.”

Even before the works, Gazprom slashed deliveries through the pipeline, citing technical issues at a separate asset that compresses gas for the link. Earlier this year the company cut supplies to some EU countries over a pay dispute, and more recently it declared force majeure on shipments to several European buyers.

Turbine Saga

Near Russia’s Baltic coast, Gazprom’s Portovaya compressor station is where gas supplies start their 1,200 kilometer (745 mile) journey to Germany through Nord Stream. Russia cited issues with the station -- a separate legal entity from the pipeline, with different ownership -- when it cut supplies last month.

Portovaya has six major gas turbines, enabling it to build sufficient pressure to send gas over such a long distance. Only two of those units were operating before Nord Stream shut for maintenance earlier this month, according to Gazprom. The other components needed to be serviced by their manufacturer, Siemens Energy AG.

One turbine got stranded in Canada -- where it was being repaired -- due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Moscow. Canada released the component to Germany, following calls from Berlin, and other turbines can now go for similar work. But there’s no clarity on when this might happen, and no details on the remaining two turbines or their condition.

Gas flows through Nord Stream were running at about 40% of capacity prior to pipeline maintenance, due to the technical issues related to the turbines, according to Gazprom. A company executive said force majeure warnings issued earlier this week were a reflection of the reality that Gazprom can’t fully meet its obligations to European clients due to the turbine situation.

Germany and Italy, both key buyers, have previously called the drop in flows a political move, a claim that Russia has shrugged off.

Rift Remains

German officials plan to wait until at least Monday to take stock of any potential cut in shipments. Even if flows return at reduced rates, the rift between Russia and the EU over energy supplies remains.

Gazprom, flush with cash due to high gas prices in Europe, is planning for the possibility that tensions spike further, according to a person close to the company’s management.

Further delays in resuming supplies or even a temporary interruption are possible as pressure tactics in the coming months, before colder temperatures raise the stakes later in the year, according to a separate person close to the company.

“In order for Russia to continue to have geopolitical leverage they need the gas to flow, in order to have the threat of shutting it off,” said Nick Campbell, a director at consultant Inspired Plc.

(adds prices)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters. The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was halted for ten days of annual maintenance on July 11. The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters the pipeline was expected to resume operation on time, but at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.

  • Gazprom Poised to Restart Gas Flows Through Nord Stream

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe on Thursday at reduced capacity, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingShipments will resume when maintenance ends on Thursday, but remain below normal after the Russian gas gi

  • Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia: Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance. As it presses ahead with providing tens of billions of dollars in military, economic and direct financial support aid to Ukraine and encourages its allies to do the same, the Biden administration is now once again grappling with longstanding worries about Ukraine’s suitability as a recipient of massive infusions of American aid.

  • Trump's allies want Biden investigated for selling oil reserves to China even though Trump did the same thing in 2017

    While Trump and his allies ripped Biden for selling oil reserves to Sinopec, records show the Trump administration sold 550,000 barrels to PetroChina.

  • Captain Ukraine? Russia Claims It’s Losing to Army of Lab-Created Super Soldiers

    Russian officials: Ukraine is conducting "secret experiments" that turn soldiers "into the most cruel and deadly monsters." Captain Ukraine? Russia Claims It’s Losing to Army of Lab-Created Super Soldiers Wren Graves

  • "The mouth of a bear": Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

    For weeks Natalya Zadoyanova had lost contact with her younger brother Dmitriy, who was trapped in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Dmitriy Zadoyanov was facing the next chapter of devastation for the people of Mariupol and other occupied cities: Forcible transfers to Russia, the very nation that killed their neighbors and shelled their hometowns almost into oblivion. Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

    Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country's military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Kramatorsk residents Mykola Zavodovskyi and Tetiana Zavodovska stood in bandages outside a hospital.

  • Russia claims its demands at the talks with Kyiv will be more severe

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 16:06 Leonid Slutsky, the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs and a member of the Russian delegation in the Russo-Ukrainian peace negotiations, has claimed that if peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are resumed, Moscow will impose more severe conditions in general, and concerning deadlines in particular.

  • Putin travels to Iran, forging deeper ties between U.S. adversaries

    Putin travels to Iran, forging deeper ties between U.S. adversaries

  • Putin warns EU that gas supplies could keep dwindling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled due to the West's own fault and warned that it could continue ebbing. Putin's statement further cranked up pressure on the European Union, which fears Russia could cut off gas to wreak economic and political havoc in Europe in the winter. Speaking to Russian reporters in Tehran, where he attended the talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, Putin said the amount of gas pumped through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will fall further from 60 million to 30 million cubic meters a day, or about one fifth of its capacity, if a turbine isn't quickly replaced.

  • China Tech Stocks Gain on Renewed Bets of Crackdown Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks advanced following a report that regulators are wrapping up an investigation into Didi Global Inc. with a hefty fine, with traders again hoping this will herald an end to a crackdown on the sector.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 2.8% Wednesd

  • Authorities in Hungary suddenly announce that they do not oppose the transit of weapons to Ukraine

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 18:57 Levente Magyar, Hungary's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday, during his visit to Lviv, that Budapest is ready to allow all aid provided by other countries to Ukraine, including military aid, to pass through its territory .

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • Islam in China must be 'Chinese in orientation,' adhere to socialism, Xi Jinping says in Xinjiang visit

    The Chinese government is pushing efforts to ensure that religious groups in China adhere to the socialist principles of the ruling Communist Party. President Xi Jinping reportedly gave the directive to officials during his recent four-day visit to China’s Xinjiang region, which concluded on Saturday. According to state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi urged local officials to make "enhanced efforts" to "uphold the principle that Islam in China must be Chinese in orientation, and to adapt religions to a socialist society."

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Visits the United States

    Olena Zelenska traveled to Washington, D.C. at the invitation of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

  • India central bank prepared to spend $100 billion more defending rupee - source

    MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after it plumbed record lows in recent weeks, a senior source aware of the central bank's thinking told Reuters. The rupee has lost over 7% of its value in 2022 and weakened past the psychological level of 80 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, but the source said the fall would have been far bigger if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not stepped in to stem the decline. The RBI's currency reserves have fallen by more than $60 billion from its peak of $642.450 billion in early September, in part due to valuation changes, but largely on the back of dollar selling intervention.

  • AP PHOTOS: Afghan despair, poverty fuel addiction scourge

    Hundreds of men, strung out on heroin, opium and meth, were strewn over the hillside overlooking Kabul, some in tents, some lying in the dirt. At the same time, they inherited the ousted, internationally backed government’s policy of rounding up addicts and forcing them into camps.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Russia's Parliament Considers Expanding Its ‘Gay Propaganda’ Law

    A draft bill introduced this week is proposing a ban on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships in a positive light, and queer content in cinemas.

  • EU to buy forest firefighting planes as climate crises intensify

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is in talks with manufacturers to buy firefighting planes to battle the increased risk of severe wildfires like those raging in Southern Europe, the bloc's head of crisis management told Reuters. The EU's emergency resources currently involves coordinating and funding the deployment of 12 firefighting airplanes and a helicopter pooled by EU countries.