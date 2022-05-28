Putin ‘signals’ readiness to lift blockade of Ukrainian ports, exchange POWs, says Austrian chancellor

Karl Nehammer spoke with Putin

"Our understanding of an active policy of neutrality is to use every opportunity for dialogue," Nehammer tweeted.

"So I called President Putin. He gave a positive signal about the exchange of prisoners. He also wants to allow the movement of goods across the Black Sea."

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Poland and the Baltic states could provide their ports for Ukrainian grain exports.

China has also called for the creation of a "green corridor" for Ukrainian grain exports.