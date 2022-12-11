Putin signs budget with 30% for defense, UK intelligence reports

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin
These allocations represent a much higher share of security spending than previous years, the MoD noted.

"This is a significant increase compared to prior years and will represent over 30 per cent of Russia’s entire budget," the ministry wrote, adding that the approved budget is likely over-optimistic in its expectation of revenue and spending in 2023.

"Therefore, other parts of Russia’s budget are likely to come under increasing pressure to support the costs of the war," they concluded.

It was reported earlier that Putin was going to significantly increase spending on defense compared to the previously planned amount, while adapting to the greater needs of the longer and increasingly expensive full-scale war against Ukraine.

