Putin signs new decree, calling up 120,000 Russians
IRYNA BALACHUK — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:23
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on autumn conscription; 120,000 more people will be drafted for military service.
Source: Official online portal of legal information of the Russian Federation
Details: According to the decree, Putin decided to call up 120,000 people for military service from November 1 to December 31.
It concerns citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the army reserve and are subject to conscription in accordance with Russian legislation.
The document also stipulates that starting from October 1, it is necessary to dismiss military service soldiers, sailors, sergeants and petty officers whose conscription has expired.
The decree takes effect on the day of its official release.
Background:
On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation. It was reported that Russia planned to call for 300,000 reservists.
Right after Putin’s speech, the Russians bought out all direct tickets as of 21 September to Istanbul and Yerevan, and the prices of air tickets to the so-called "safe" countries reached astronomical values.
Later, it turned out that there was a secret point in the decree on mobilisation that allowed the country's Defence Ministry to call up a million people for war.
Possible introduction of martial law and prohibition of men's travel abroad was discussed in the Kremlin.
On 29 September, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that 100,000 people had been called up in Russia since the announcement of mobilisation.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!