Putin signs new decree, calling up 120,000 Russians

IRYNA BALACHUK — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:23

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on autumn conscription; 120,000 more people will be drafted for military service.

Source: Official online portal of legal information of the Russian Federation

Details: According to the decree, Putin decided to call up 120,000 people for military service from November 1 to December 31.

It concerns citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the army reserve and are subject to conscription in accordance with Russian legislation.

The document also stipulates that starting from October 1, it is necessary to dismiss military service soldiers, sailors, sergeants and petty officers whose conscription has expired.

The decree takes effect on the day of its official release.

