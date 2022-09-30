Putin signs “decree” on the claimed annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory

Dictator Putin

The signing was attended by the heads of the Donbas puppet authorities, as well as collaborators from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Read also: Kherson occupation authorities lost and confused after announcing “referendum” results, says OC South

From Sept. 23 to 27, the Russian invaders staged so-called "referendums" in the occupied parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. None of these regions is fully controlled by Russia. Ukraine and the vast majority of Western countries have declared that the results of these sham referendums will not be recognized.

Russian propagandists claimed on Sept. 27 that over or nearly 90% of the population in Ukraine’s occupied territories had “voted” for annexation to Russia. Numbers of 98.42% were invented for Luhansk Oblast, 93.11% for Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 87.05% for Kherson Oblast, and 99.23% for Donetsk Oblast.

Read also: How the "referendum" in the "LPR" actually looked like - eyewitness reports

All of these reported “results” are simply made up by the Kremlin, and do not correspond with the actual attitudes of the population in the occupied territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Russian annexations will not change the current course of Ukrainian liberation. He has noted that official annexation will render negotiations impossible.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine