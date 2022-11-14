Putin signs decree on conscripting foreign citizens

Vladimir Putin

The document changes preexisting 1999 Russian military service provisions: citizens who hold foreign citizenship or residence permit now can be conscripted for military service in Russia.

Read also: After Kherson: What signal is Putin sending to the West

Effectively, Putin has allowed both foreigners and Russians with residence permits in other countries to be drafted into the army.

Russian authorities, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin himself, announced at the end of October that the mobilization has concluded. According to them, 300,000 men have been drafted into the army, and there will be no new call-ups.

Read also: US national interests are best served by stopping Vladimir Putin in Ukraine

However, the mobilization decree remains in effect.

Read also: Kremlin planning another wave of mobilization after New Year, reports Russian media

Ukraine’s General Staff subsequently reported that covert mobilization remains underway in Russia.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Moscow is struggling with mobilization, due to insufficient number of military facilities, equipment, and instructors.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine