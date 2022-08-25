Putin signs decree to increase army to 2 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

YEVHEN KIZILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 15:07

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of the Russian armed forces by 137,000 up to 2.04 million people.

Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] RIA Novosti on Telegram

Quote: "To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758 units, including 1,150,628 servicemen."

Details: The decree enters into force on 1 January, 2023.

According to the previous decree, dated 17 November 2017, the Russian forces numbered 1,902,758 soldiers and officers, including 1,013,628 servicemen.

&nbsp;

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!



Recommended Stories