Putin signs decree to simplify issuing Russian passports to residents of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, Kherson Oblasts

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

The document has been published on the official portal of legal information of the aggressor country.

The relevant decision effectively means the forced passportization of the residents of the Ukrainian occupied territories can occur.

In the summer of 2019, Russia began illegally issuing its passports to residents of the occupied territories of the Donbas. The documents were issued in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

A special decree signed by Putin allowed residents of the occupied areas of the Donbas to obtain Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure.

In response to Russia's actions, Ukraine has appealed to the UN Security Council to take action.