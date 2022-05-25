Putin signs decree to simplify issuing Russian passports to residents of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, Kherson Oblasts

  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 25

The document has been published on the official portal of legal information of the aggressor country.

Read also: Russian forbids abducted Ukrainians residence in occupied Crimea without a Russian passport

The relevant decision effectively means the forced passportization of the residents of the Ukrainian occupied territories can occur.

Read also: Zelensky says Russia wants to turn Ukrainians into silent labor force

In the summer of 2019, Russia began illegally issuing its passports to residents of the occupied territories of the Donbas. The documents were issued in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Read also: Invaders want to make residents of Kherson Oblast take Russian citizenship

A special decree signed by Putin allowed residents of the occupied areas of the Donbas to obtain Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure.

In response to Russia's actions, Ukraine has appealed to the UN Security Council to take action.

