Putin signs decree to “steal” the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Ukraine

"The Government of the Russian Federation shall ensure that the facilities for the use of nuclear energy of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other property necessary for its activities are taken into federal ownership," the Kremlin stated.

The Russian "decree" states that the ZNPP will be managed by the Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organization until Jan. 1, 2028.

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom had earlier called the dictator's plans “null and void and [representative of] the agony of the Russian leadership.”

"Ukraine and the entire civilized world know that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will continue to operate in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system, under Energoatom,” the company wrote.

Earlier, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said that Moscow is trying to transfer the ZNPP to Russian nuclear operator Rosatom. Russian representatives attempted to force the plant’s staff to agreement attesting to that effort.

The statement was made after the Russian military detained Ihor Murashov, the former Director General of the ZNPP, and took him to an unknown location. On Oct. 3, Murashov was released and returned to his family.

The IAEA said that Murashov would be resigning from his position. Later, Energoatom stated that Kotin would become the interim head of the ZNPP.

