Putin signs decrees recognising "independence" of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts

STANISLAV POHORILOV — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 00:45

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees recognising the "independence" of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the official legal information portal of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognising and affirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrined in the United Nations Charter, and taking into account the will of the people of Kherson Oblast expressed in the referendum held on 27 September 2022, I decree: the sovereignty and independence of Kherson Oblast shall be recognised".

Details: The same aggressor country’s presidential decree applies to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Previously:

Members of the lower house of the Federal Assembly, Russia’s parliament, were invited to the Kremlin, where the "signing of agreements on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation" would take place on September 30.

Valentina Matviyenko, the Chair of Russia’s Federation Council [the upper house of the Federal Assembly, Russia’s parliament - ed.], stated that the Federation Council might consider the matter of the accession of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia on 4 October if the results of the sham referendums were "positive".

On 27 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine stressed that if Russia used the sham referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as a pretext for annexing those territories, this would foreclose all possibility of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, stated that Russia's decision to annex parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts of Ukraine after holding sham referendums there would be a violation of the Principles of the UN Charter and international law.

