Putin signs law absorbing regions in Ukraine

1
Zach Schonfeld
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed documents to absorb four Ukrainian regions, formalizing a major escalation in the seven-month war that has been condemned by U.S. and Western officials.

The documents were published on a Russian government website, The Associated Press reported, and follow Kremlin-orchestrated referendums in the regions.

The Russian parliament earlier this week ratified the annexations of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, but Ukrainian forces have continued fighting in the regions, keeping Russia from maintaining complete control.

The Ukrainian military over the weekend reclaimed the key transportation hub of Lyman, located in Donetsk, and also made gains in the country’s south in the Kherson region.

It remains unclear the exact borders of Russia’s new territorial claim.

Ukrainian forces had made significant land gains in recent weeks, especially in the country’s northeast, causing repeated embarrassments for Putin.

He responded by calling up 300,000 reservists to bolster the Russian military operation and threatening the use of nuclear weapons, saying it was not a bluff.

Those threats caused alarm among Western leaders. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN that it amounted to nuclear “saber-rattling,” and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan vowed a decisive response and severe consequences for Russia if it follows through.

Russia has claimed that residents of the four provinces signed off on the annexation plans in referendums, although the votes were widely condemned by U.S. officials as a sham.

The U.S. responded to the annexation by announcing new sanctions, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced officials in Kyiv would seek a fast-track application to join NATO.

“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Biden said last week when Russia announced the annexation.

“Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere,” Biden continued.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Jury selection underway in Putnam County murder case

    The Melrose man is charged with the murders of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14.

  • Kincannon's personal attacks in police suit create more problems than they solve | Korda

    Why contriving to keep public business private and questioning the motives of Knox News suing for access is a bad idea

  • Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York

    The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States. The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Shows How Donald Trump's Lawyers 'Stepped In It' With 1 Word

    The former president's legal team “made the mistake of using a word that they have not used before," said "The Last Word” anchor.

  • Will Clarence Thomas Give Trump A Free Pass In His Mar-A-Lago Document Request?

    To the surprise of nobody, former President Donald Trump does not want the Department of Justice to be able to look into the full scope of classified documents seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to get an independent arbiter for possibly more than 100 documents marked as classified, according to CNN.

  • Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls out Justice Samuel Alito in AL redistricting case: "Justice Alito gave the game away."

    Justice Sonia Sotomayor called out Justice Samuel Alito in the Alabama redistricting case. In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court will be deciding an extremely important case regarding gerrymandering. After the 2020 Census, Alabama redid their congressional redistricting map for 2021 that was drawn by the state's GOP-legislature.

  • Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

    Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.

  • How the Lincoln Project Hoodwinked Anti-Trump Liberals

    ShowtimeThe Lincoln Project, the super PAC created in late 2019 to help defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, is one of the largest trolling operations in modern human history, designed to alter the country’s political future by getting inside—and thoroughly screwing with—the commander-in-chief’s head.Formed and led by disenfranchised big-time Republican consultants and strategists, it produced viral ads that took the fight directly to Trump. Thanks to its blistering attacks, it

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • Mar-a-Lago documents: Why is Donald Trump asking the Supreme Court to intervene?

    Trump's request to the nation's highest court is narrow but once again thrusts him and the justices into political controversy.

  • Elon Musk Has a Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla CEO has proposed a controversial peace plan but explained that it aims to avoid an apocalyptic situation.

  • DeSantis’ white go-go boots aren’t the problem. It’s his relentless politicking amid Ian’s rubble | Opinion

    No, I don’t care if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows up to a disaster wearing white boots evocative of the go-go dancer footwear I adored in junior high school, now sold online as a Halloween costume.

  • Trump’s direct handling of records could strengthen DOJ case

    The revelation that Donald Trump himself reportedly packed the initial 15 boxes returned to the National Archives that ignited a criminal Justice Department probe could strengthen the government’s case should it choose to prosecute the former president, legal experts said Tuesday. The detail was included in Monday reporting from The Washington Post on how one…

  • Herschel Walker’s Son Just Backed Up Explosive Allegations Of Domestic Abuse

    Democrats have spent millions calling Walker a domestic abuser.

  • In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia's private army of mercenaries

    As Russia's military performance weakens, a notorious mercenary group, long part of the Ukraine fight, steps into spotlight

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:46 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

  • Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report

    Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump said in a statement. “Interestingly, I’ve…

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Bombshell dropped in toss-up Ga. Senate race

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING…

  • ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche include Trump legal docs, discussion on pardons

    An inadvertently shared log of potentially privileged materials taken from former President Trump’s Florida home includes details of his calls as president, analyses of who should receive pardons, and heaps of records tied to his many legal entanglements. The logs, apparently unsealed in error, were first reported by Bloomberg News, which shared the filing that has since been…