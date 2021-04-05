Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
vladimir putin russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that opened the door for him to stay in power until 2036.

The Russian president's current term ends in 2024, and he can now run for two more.

This move, made possible by a referendum on constitutional amendments in 2020, means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great, according to the Moscow Times.

Putin's critics and opponents have said he's effectively become "president for life" via this legislation.

Widely characterized as an authoritarian president, Putin has already ruled over Russia for 20 years. By signing the law on Monday, the 68-year-old Russian president could potentially remain in power until he's 83.

A former KGB operative, Putin first assumed the presidency in 1999. During his time in office, Putin has garnered a reputation as an anti-democratic leader who ruthlessly cracks down on dissent. Putin's opponents have often died in violent or mysterious ways or been subjected to serious harm - including poisoning.

The Russian president's most prominent critic, anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in August and nearly died. Navalny accused Putin of orchestrating the poisoning, and leaders across the world - including President Joe Biden - have condemned the Russian president over the incident.

After receiving treatment in Germany for several months, Navalny was arrested upon returning to Moscow and faced charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence for fraud in 2014 - a conviction the European Court of Human Rights described as politically motivated. Navalny is now behind bars, where he's on hunger strike over claims he's not being permitted proper medical treatment.

Beyond going after opponents on the domestic front, Putin over the years has also become increasingly aggressive in terms of Russia's foreign policy. Putin sparked outrage worldwide with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Meanwhile, Russian interference in US elections and a war involving Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, among other issues, has led to major tensions between Washington, DC, and Moscow.

Biden during an interview in March referred to Putin as a "killer," prompting outrage from the Kremlin.

"When I was a child, when we argued in the courtyard, we said the following: 'If you call someone names, that's really your name,'" Putin said in response. "When we characterize other people, or even when we characterize other states, other people, it is always as though we are looking in the mirror."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fearing Being Cut Off From SWIFT, Russia Hints About Blockchain Alternative: Report

    Russia's foreign affairs ministry believes SWIFT can be replaced by more advanced systems, mentioning blockchain.

  • Mexico's president now says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January. “I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on his address in a borough in the city’s center, where he lives in an apartment at the National Palace.

  • Iran arrests 'Israeli spy', others in touch with foreign intelligence: Iranian media

    Iran has arrested an "Israeli spy" and a number of other people who were in contact with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state media reported on Monday, without giving the nationality of those arrested. "An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well," it quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying. The Islamic Republic does not recognise Israel and has accused it of being behind acts of sabotage and assassinations of nuclear scientists.

  • Philippines turns up heat on China over boats massing in South China Sea

    Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to "unwanted hostilities". In some of the strongest words yet from Duterte's camp about China's conduct in the South China Sea, his lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue". China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs

    Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs. The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood association and the bill’s sponsor.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

  • Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State

    The forced encampment by the Chinese Communist Party of nearly 2 million members of minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang province is perhaps the largest coerced collectivization of humanity since the Soviet Union disbanded its Gulag prison system. Torture, forced sterilization, and forced labor are the hallmarks. The world has taken notice: Global companies and foreign leaders are raising concerns, and there is a burgeoning movement to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. But while the world recognizes the undeniable scale of this tragedy, it is not paying much attention to another method of 20th-century totalitarian domination that the CCP is emulating. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has institutionalized discrimination by an elite, relatively wealthy minority against the rest of the population on a scale and with a degree of deliberation unseen since the apartheid-era in South Africa. China’s apartheid system is based on the longstanding practice of hukou, a ruthless permanent caste system maintained with vigor by the party. Hukou has in common with South African apartheid decades of social and economic domination by an entrenched minority — in this case, the urban political and economic class of the Chinese Communist Party — over the majority population. South African apartheid allowed generations of white Afrikaner leaders in government and business to maintain both economic and social control over the majority (black) population. Similarly, in China, the CCP depends on hukou to control the 900 million rural poor while relying on their cheap labor to keep so-called first-tier cities afloat. The urban elite and middle class in Beijing, Shanghai, and other tier-one cities accept the system without reservation or even much recognition, much as their South African counterparts did. China’s apartheid relies on an internal-passport system that follows the bearer for his or her life. The system is straightforward: You are born urban or born rural, and you carry that with you until you die. This designation is enforced through an intricate system of quotas and restricted access to schools, jobs, health care, and the social safety net (such as one exists in the PRC). The government uses the restrictions to control urban migration, throttling it to ensure sufficient labor for the fast-growing cities. Hundreds of millions of rural migrants to the cities form a permanent underclass, granted access to services — health care, education, unemployment stipends — only at the level available to their rural hukou status. In their book Invisible China, Stanford University scholar Scott Rozelle and researcher Natalie Hell write that the system has created two Chinas: the Republic of Urban China and the Republic of Rural China. While Rural China citizens can travel to Urban China, they write, “even if rural parents move from their villages to the big cities for work . . . they are not legally entitled to send their kids to urban public schools or to access urban public hospitals.” Since there is not enough access to urban jobs or services for the roughly two-thirds of China that has rural hukou status, migration to cities often splits rural families apart. Fathers or mothers or older sons may migrate to the city, leaving daughters and grandparents behind. Chinese apartheid thus sustains the vast disparity in incomes between the cities and the countryside, where the World Bank estimates — and the CCP generally acknowledges — that hundreds of millions live on about $5 per day. While the wealth gap in the United States is decried by progressive politicians, it is no coincidence that a recent analysis of OECD data for 24/7 Wall Street and USA Today placed South Africa and China — the modern era’s premiere practitioners of apartheid — at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of top 15 countries with the widest disparity between rich and poor. Both systems depend on systemic chauvinist policies by a prosperous advantaged minority against an impoverished majority. But what South Africa abandoned, China continues. The hukou works alongside another program known as dibao. Begun as a means-tested basic income for lower-income urban dwellers, the system is now in place across the country. In the hands of Xi Jinping’s CCP, dibao is just another form of economic and social control, helping to maintain the apartheid system. According to a recent analysis in SupChina by Alexis Smith, the government intrusively monitors each stipend recipient, relying upon neighbors and others in the community to report whether the individual is living beyond his or her means. This affects the recipient’s ability to take a higher-paying job, pursue an education, or seek other ways to improve his or her station in life. The system also contributes to the widespread practice of neighbors spying on neighbors to curry favor with local government officials. Chinese apartheid also is instrumental in the CCP’s projection of China’s strength to the world. Beijing has created the perception that it can control economic and social mobility, manage its growth in an orderly fashion, and sustain its prosperity. In fact, China’s apartheid is a sign of profound weakness and fragility, just as South Africa’s was. Maintaining such a tight rein over most of the population to the benefit of urban party officials and their vast network of acolytes — including and especially the entire business class and public officials at every level of government — requires constant surveillance and ensures, in return, constant lies and deception. Economic projections are a web of misinformation from the local party officials all the way to the top, each layer determined not to be the one to suggest that its portion of the rigged system is failing. The danger this poses takes many forms. For instance, what bridge or rail inspector will dare acknowledge that a hastily constructed project that depends on cheap migrant labor might be faulty? As a result, building collapses, rail and bridge catastrophes, dam failures, and other infrastructure tragedies are common in China. Given the CCP’s tight control over publicly available information, such disasters often are not reported. In a New York Times piece in 2015 entitled “Beware of China’s Safety Record,” Chinese writer Murong Xuecun wrote that when such disasters occur, “the only government competence on show is with information control: hiding facts, forbidding media reporting and rapidly closing social media accounts suspected of spreading ‘rumors.”’ Or consider the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This is China’s subsidized infrastructure diplomacy, which the CCP wants the world to see as global soft-power projection and as a sign of Beijing’s global influence. A feature of the program, though, is that hukou and its endemic corruption are being exported. Many BRI projects in partner countries require the use of cheap imported Chinese labor as a condition of the deals. This suggests that BRI is not soft power, but a projection of China’s weakness, with potentially dangerous results. Reuters reported in 2019 that BRI agreements call for about 30 nuclear-power plants to be built by 2030 in dozens of countries around the world by Chinese state-owned companies. But Murong noted in the New York Times that, “from everything we know of Chinese building and supervision practices, an accident in a Chinese nuclear power station is just a question of when and where.” Of course, the United States and its democratic allies and partners have their challenges and imbalances. But transparency, accountability, and the ability to self-correct are hallmarks of democratic capitalism. These correctives do not exist in China, and the trends are in the other direction. Technology is allowing for even greater control by the CCP over the everyday lives of its citizens in every dimension. By contrast, there is worry in the U.S. and elsewhere about the deleterious impact of Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other social media on democratic norms. This will be managed through the democratic process that will attempt to find equilibrium. As always, it will involve a legislative balancing act. In the end, voters will hold leaders accountable. In China, that cannot happen because all those platforms are banned and there is no voter voice, even as the CCP relies on facial recognition, data capture, monitoring of digital bank activity, and other forms of techno-totalitarianism. While that may reflect the power of the state, it shows not strength but weakness and fear — fear of its own people. South African apartheid was brought down by its own inconsistencies, by courageous internal reformers, and by global consensus that apartheid was in the same class as slavery and piracy and had to end. Ultimately, it failed because it was a profound source of true weakness in the South African body politic and society. The same is true for Chinese apartheid.

  • Fauci: Federal government won't require COVID vaccine passports

    The federal government will not mandate the use of vaccine passports for travelers or businesses post-pandemic, President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the Politico Dispatch podcast Monday Why it matters: Passports showing proof of vaccination could speed up international travel re-openings, but the idea of requiring immunization credentials has become a point of contention, particularly among Republican officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banned the use of vaccine passports in his state on Friday.What they're saying: "I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept," said Fauci."They may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is going to be the leading element of that."Fauci noted that he believes that businesses or schools could require vaccine passports to enter their buildings."I'm not saying that they should or that they would, but I'm saying you could foresee how an independent entity might say, 'well, we can't be dealing with you unless we know you're vaccinated,' but it's not going to be mandated from the federal government."The big picture: The E.U. unveiled its proposal for vaccine passports in March, which would allow citizens who can certify that they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19 to cross borders without quarantine requirements. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

    Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictionsEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority

    Older patients should reconnect with their doctors for a wellness visit. Roberto Silvino/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOlder people have borne a higher burden of illness and death from COVID-19, with people 65 and older experiencing higher rates of hospitalization and death. That’s only part of the sad story, however. In many instances, older people stopped seeing their doctors, and standard clinical care for their chronic medical conditions and preventive care was postponed. When medical clinics reopened, after initial shutdowns in the spring of 2020, many patients didn’t return. National surveys and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that nearly a third, or about 32%, of U.S. adults reported delaying routine care because of the pandemic from March to July 2020. In fact, a national survey from the Harvard School of Public Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and NPR found that one in five U.S. households had trouble getting medical care when they needed it during the coronavirus outbreak. That was most often because of challenges getting an appointment, which resulted in poor health outcomes in more than half, or 57%, of the cases. While care for medical emergencies is critical, preventive care is also important to optimize health, especially among older adults. As a geriatrician and professor of medicine, I think one of the best things the U.S. health care system could do is to make 2021 the Year of Preventive Care, particularly for older adults. Doctors will discuss how many medications seniors are taking during their wellness visits. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Care beyond COVID-19 vaccines Because of their vulnerability to COVID-19, older Americans were first in line for COVID-19 vaccines as they became available to the public. That aligned perfectly with public health prevention strategies. Vaccination for older adults, including those for influenza, shingles and pneumonia, is a key component of preventive care. For older adults, though, there’s more to preventive care than vaccination. Preventive care is an important piece of health care, in keeping with the patient’s other medical conditions and goals of care. Preventive screening in older adults should be based on a personalized prevention plan between the patient and their doctor. Preventive screenings ideally identify issues before problems occur – talking about living alone, change in memory, any falls and who is around to help out when needed. For people over 65 years old who have Medicare Part B for 12 months, Medicare allows for an annual wellness visit once every 12 months, often at no cost. The Medicare annual wellness visit differs from a regular follow-up appointment for chronic medical conditions. This visit is fully focused on health risk and prevention. With the changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, your doctor or health care provider can even do it as a telemedicine video visit. The focus of this visit is on preventive care and health. It includes: A review of your medical and family history Development or updating of a list of current providers and prescriptions Height, weight, blood pressure and other routine measurements Detection of any cognitive impairment Personalized health advice Assessment of risk factors and treatment options Advance care planning A schedule or checklist for appropriate preventive services, such as screenings and vaccines There’s no need to worry if you didn’t see your doctor in the past year. I’m sure they’d be happy to hear from you and work to keep you healthy. So, call your doctor or health care provider today to schedule an appointment, and ask whether you are eligible to schedule a Medicare annual wellness visit. As the nation begins to move past the highest case numbers and mortality of the COVID-19 era, the health care system and patients need to focus on optimizing health. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Laurie Archbald-Pannone, University of Virginia. Read more:Why do older people heal more slowly?Nearly two-thirds of older Black Americans can’t afford to live alone without help – and it’s even tougher for Latinos Laurie Archbald-Pannone does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Half of Republicans believe false accounts of deadly U.S. Capitol riot: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Since the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have pushed false and misleading accounts to downplay the event that left five dead and scores of others wounded. Three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to overturn his November election loss, about half of Republicans believe the siege was largely a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists "trying to make Trump look bad," a new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found. Six in 10 Republicans also believe the false claim put out by Trump that November's presidential election "was stolen" from him due to widespread voter fraud, and the same proportion of Republicans think he should run again in 2024, the March 30-31 poll showed.

  • Biden's big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade

    Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big lift by the White House, forcing Democrats to take full ownership of the massive package of spending and corporate tax hikes that Biden wants approved over the summer. The tension could mount this week as Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents for support.

  • Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes for tweeting anti-Asian slur

    Carlton Davis deleted a tweet in which he used an anti-Asian slur on Sunday night, and cited a different Urban Dictionary definition of the word in his apology.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • 'Allergic reaction to US religious right' fueling decline of religion, experts say

    Percentage of churchgoing Americans is steadily falling, and the swirl of rightwing politics and Christianity is playing a key role Donald Trump with religious leaders for a national day of prayer in September 2017. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Fewer than half of Americans belong to a house of worship, a new study shows, but religion – and Christianity in particular – continues to have an outsize influence in US politics, especially because it is declining faster among Democrats than Republicans. Just 47% of the US population are members of a church, mosque or synagogue, according to a survey by Gallup, down from 70% two decades ago – in part a result of millennials turning away from religion but also, experts say, a reaction to the swirling mix of rightwing politics and Christianity pursued by the Republican party. The evidence comes as Republicans in some states have pursued extreme “Christian nationalist” policies, attempting to force their version of Christianity on an increasingly uninterested public. This week the governor of Arkansas signed a law allowing doctors to refuse to treat LGBTQ people on religious grounds, and other states are exploring similar legislation. Gallup began asking Americans about their church membership in 1937 – and for decades the number was always above 70%. That began to change in 2000, and the number has steadily dropped ever since. Some of the decline is attributable to changing generations, with about 66% of people born before 1946 are still members of a church, compared to just 36% of millennials. Among other groups Gallup reported, the decline in church membership stands out among self-identified Democrats and independents. The number of Democratic church members dropped by 25% over the 20 year period, with independents decreasing by 18%. Republican church members declined too, but only by 12%. David Campbell, professor and chair of the University of Notre Dame’s political science department and co-author of American Grace: How Religion Divides and Unites Us, said a reason for the decline among those groups is political – an “allergic reaction to the religious right”. “Many Americans – especially young people – see religion as bound up with political conservatism, and the Republican party specifically,” Campbell said. “Since that is not their party, or their politics, they do not want to identify as being religious. Young people are especially allergic to the perception that many – but by no means all – American religions are hostile to LGBTQ rights.” Research by Campbell shows that a growing number of Americans have turned away from religion as politicians – particularly Republicans – have mixed religion with their politics. Campbell says there has always been an ebb and flow in American adherence to religion, but he thinks the current decline is likely to continue. “I see no sign that the religious right, and Christian nationalism, is fading. Which in turn suggests that the allergic reaction will continue to be seen – and thus more and more Americans will turn away from religion,” he said. The number of people who identify as non-religious has grown steadily in recent decades, according to Michele Margolis, associate professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania and author of From Politics to the Pews. More than 20% of all Americans are classed as “nones”, Margolis said, and more than a third of Americans under 30. “That means non-identification is going to continue becoming a larger share of population over time as cohort replacement continues to occur,” Margolis said. But she agreed another factor is the rightwing’s infusion of politics with theism. “As religion has been closed linked with conservative politics, we’ve had Democrats opting out of organized religion, or being less involved, and Republicans opting in,” she said. Christian nationalists – who believe America was established as, and should remain, a Christian country – have pushed a range of measures to thrust their version of religion into American life. You virtually have to wear religion on your sleeve in order to be elected Annie Laurie Gaylor In states including Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, Republicans have introduced legislation which would variously hack away at LGTBQ rights, reproductive rights, challenge the ability of couples to adopt children, and see religion forced into classrooms. The governor of Arkansas recently signed into law a bill that allows medical workers to refuse to treat LGBTQ people on religious grounds. Montana is set to pass a law which would allow people or businesses to discriminate, based on religion, against the LGBTQ community. “Do not make me NOT do what my God tells me I have to do,” said Republican Montana congressman John Fuller, a supporter of the law. Alison Gill, vice-president for legal and policy at American Atheists, who authored a report into the creep of Christian extremism in the US, warned that the drop-off in religious adherence in America could actually accelerate that effort, rather than slow it down. “Surveys of those who identify with Christian nationalist beliefs consistently show that this group feels that they are subject to more discrimination and marginalization than any other group in society, including Islamic people, Black people, atheists, [and] Jewish people,” Gill said. “They are experiencing their loss of prominence in American culture as an unacceptable attack on their beliefs -- and this is driving much of the efforts we are seeing to cling onto power, undermine democracy, and fight for ‘religious freedom’ protections that apply only to them.” The influence of religion over politics is stark, Gill said. “America perceives itself to be a predominantly religious society, even if the facts no longer agree. Politicians often feel beholden to pronounce their religious faith – and are attacked for a perceived lack of it,” she said. While the danger of a right-wing backlash is real, Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-founder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, said that the Gallup data suggests the US is moving in a positive direction. “We have this constitutional separation of church and state in America, and our constitution is godless, and it says you can’t have a religious test for public office, and yet you virtually have to wear religion on your sleeve in order to be elected,” Gaylor said. “There is movement [away from religion], and we’re just delighted to see this. We think it’s great that Americans are finally waking up.”

  • Building an interstate system to move electricity could cost $50 billion — or less than what the Texas freeze and power outages cost users

    A macrogrid like Biden's infrastructure plan calls for would make it easier and cheaper to move power across the five North American power grids.

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers