Kremlin Head Vladimir Putin signed a recently adopted draft law banning "LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender transition" and introducing heavy fines for those who violate it.

This is reported by Russian media outlet TASS.

"Putin signed a law on the introduction of large administrative fines for LGBT propaganda," the message reads.

The corresponding law, among other things, on the territory of the aggressor state provides for fines for citizens for distributing information among minors that "demonstrates non-traditional sexual relations" or that "can cause a desire to change sex":

for citizens – from 50,000 [US$800] to 400,000 roubles [US$6,400];

for officials – from 100,000 [US$1,600] to 800,000 roubles [US$12,800];

for legal entities – from 800,000 [US$12,800] to 5 million roubles [US$80,000] or suspension of activity for up to 90 days.

According to the law, the promotion of pedophilia is punishable by the following fines:

for citizens – up to 800,000 roubles [US$12,800];

for organisations – up to 10 million roubles [US$160,000];

for foreigners – "exile".

For promotion among minors – fines of up to 200,000 roubles [US$3,200] for citizens and up to 4 million roubles [US$64,000] for legal entities.

The above-mentioned types of "propaganda" were prohibited from being distributed in advertising, books, movies, and media.

Previously, Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, while arguing for the need to adopt the relevant law, claimed that by banning "LGBT propaganda" Russians are "protecting children" and "the future of the country from the darkness spread by the USA and Europe".

