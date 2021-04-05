Putin signs law that would let him stay in power until 2036

Dave Lawler
1 min read
Vladimir Putin has signed a law that would let him seek additional presidential terms in 2024 and 2030, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Putin was running up against term limits until proposed constitutional changes were approved via referendum last year. Now he could potentially remain in power until 2036, when he'll be 83.

Go deeper: 20 Years of Putin — from KGB to Kremlin

