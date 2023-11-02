Putin Signs Law Revoking Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Ratification

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin withdrew Russia’s ratification of a ban on nuclear-weapons tests after complaining last month that the US had failed to finalize the treaty outlawing them.

Russia was among 178 countries that had ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, though it hasn’t entered into force globally because it must be signed and confirmed by 44 named states that either have nuclear weapons or possess atomic reactors. While the US is one of the 187 nations that signed the agreement, it hasn’t ratified the treaty through a vote in the Senate.

The US hasn’t carried out such nuclear tests since signing the pact. Putin has previously said that Russia wouldn’t resume tests unless the US does.

Russia’s State Duma unanimously passed the bill last month to undo the treaty’s ratification.

