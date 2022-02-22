Putin signs treaties giving Russia the right to build military bases in separatist regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed treaties with the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that give Russia the right to build military bases in those areas, Reuters reports.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic were formed in 2014, and Putin on Monday officially recognized them as independent states. The 10-year friendship treaties are identical, and have been submitted by Putin to parliament for ratification. Reuters notes that "on paper," the treaties also give leaders of the separatist regions the right to build military bases in Russia.

Additionally, the treaties state that Russia, the Donetsk People's Republic, and the Luhansk People's Republic will work to integrate their economies. Read more at Reuters.

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

The right is finally ready to reform the CIA. Don't let hatred of Trump ruin it.