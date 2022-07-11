Putin simplifies Russian citizenship path for all Ukrainians
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – MONDAY, 11 JULY 2022, 16:06
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has signed a decree extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine.
Source: website for official legal information of the Russian Federation
Quote from the decree: "To hereby establish that the citizens of Ukraine, of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, and stateless persons who are permanently residing on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, or Ukraine […] have the right to apply for Russian citizenship according to a simplified procedure."
Earlier:
On 25 May, Putin signed a decree on simplified accession to Russian citizenship for residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine.
On 30 May, Putin signed another decree, this one simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for Ukrainian orphans or children left without parental care, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.