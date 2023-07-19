Putin to skip BRICS summit in South Africa amid risk of arrest

Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa

Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August where Russia will instead be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Office of the President of South Africa announced on July 19.

The decision was made "by mutual agreement" of the parties. In addition to Lavrov, the summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsperson, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their involvement in the unlawful removal of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation since Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kremlin dictator can be arrested on the territory of 123 countries (including South Africa) that have ratified the Rome Statute, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin.

For several months, the Kremlin could not decide whether Putin would attend the summit, which will take place in Johannesburg on Aug. 22-24. South Africa was looking for ways to make it happen.

The government even wanted to change the legislation before the summit to have the right to decide whether or not to arrest the leaders of the countries wanted by the ICC.

The ICC prosecutor emphasized that South Africa must do the "right thing" if the dictator does arrive.

On July 18, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Putin's possible arrest at the BRICS summit would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Russia, and called the decision "unconstitutional" and "reckless."

