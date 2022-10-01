Putin speaks about Russia's "greatness" in a Brioni jacket costing almost half a million Russian roubles

ALONA MAZURENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 01:22

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians from the stage of a concert organised in Moscow in honour of the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, wearing a jacket by Italian brand Brioni, costing approximately 8,305 US dollars.

Source: Verstka [Russian news outlet]; Russian TSUM [prestigious shopping centre in Moscow] website

Details: Putin addressed the Russians from the stage wearing a Brioni jacket costing 435,000 roubles (approximately 8,305 US dollars).

Media have found the jacket on the website of the Russian TSUM. It is said that Brioni is one of the favourite brands of the Russian dictator.

It was also reported in the mass media that the "concert" was mostly attended by "extras" - people who were paid 800 roubles (13 US dollars) to attend or were sent away from their place of work. Some said they were given flyers at work and "asked to come."

A group of students explained that they were "rounded up" and taken to Manezhnaya Square. They did not know what would happen at the concert and who would perform. Students were told only that they might have to listen to "Putin's stand-up show".

A video with dozens of buses in Moscow that brought Russians to the concert was released on the internet.

Background:

In March 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians from the stage of a concert organised in Moscow in honour of the eighth anniversary of the illegal occupation of Crimea and in support of the war in Ukraine wearing a Loro Piana jacket worth almost one-and-a -half million roubles (almost 25,000 US dollars).

It has since become known that the LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) group of companies, which owns the Loro Piana brand, has stopped supplying products to Russia.

