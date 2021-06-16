Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the blame for the "majority" of international cyberattacks on the United States during a Wednesday press conference following his much-anticipated summit with President Joe Biden.

NATO ALLIES DISCUSS DEFENSE FRAMEWORK FOR CYBERATTACKS

Putin, fielding questions from reporters through a translator following a series of bilateral meetings with Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, claimed that the two parties "agreed that we would begin consultations on that issue" but gave a very different assessment of Russia's role in the sheltering of cyber terrorists than that of the U.S. intelligence community.

The Russian leader claimed it is "common knowledge" within the American government that the "majority" of global cyberattacks are made from inside "U.S. territory."

Later in his answer, he added that he doesn't think the U.S. is "particularly interested in organizing that or looking into it."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"All they do is to make insinuations," Putin added, according to the translator. "What we need is expert consultations between us. We agreed to that in principle, and Russia is prepared for that."

You can watch Putin's entire press conference here.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Cybersecurity, White House

Original Author: Christian Datoc

Original Location: Putin spins global cyberattacks, says 'majority' originate from within United States