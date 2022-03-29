Putin spokesman accuses U.S. of leading a 'war' against Russia's economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician
Dmitry Peskov.
Dmitry Peskov. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman and deputy chief of staff, is accusing the United States and other Western countries of "leading a war against us" when it comes to trade and the economy.

He made the remark during an interview Monday with PBS special correspondent Ryan Chilcote. Putin has said he wants European countries to pay for their gas from Russia in rubles, rather than dollars and euros, and Chilcote asked if they will turn off the supply if his demand isn't met. "Well, it depends," Peskov responded. "No payment, no gas." Russia, he said, has to "adapt ourselves to meet conditions. And, unfortunately, those conditions, they are quite unfriendly. And they are enemy, enemy-like for us."

His country has now "entered the phase, the phase of total war," he continued. "And we in Russia, we will feel ourselves amongst war, because Western European countries, United States, Canada, Australia, they actually ... they are leading war against us in trade, in economy, in seizing our properties, in seizing our funds, in blocking our financial relations. And we have to adapt ourselves to new reality."

Russia has been saying for decades that it does not want NATO to move eastwards, Peskov said, and the country is afraid "of NATO getting closer to our borders with its military infrastructure. Please take care of that. Don't push us into the corner. No."

Peskov was asked about Russia deploying nuclear weapons, and after being pressed several times by Chilcote, he finally said, "No one is thinking about using, about — even about the idea of using a nuclear weapon." He also called it "alarming" that President Biden said Putin can't remain in power, declaring it "a personal insult." Biden said he is not advocating for regime change, but Peskov still found the statement "completely unacceptable," saying it is the "people of Russia who are deciding during the election" who will be president. Several Western countries and analysts say that under Putin, Russian elections are not free or fair.

You may also like

Howard Stern says Will Smith and Donald Trump 'are the same guy' after Oscars slap

Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko says Biden's Putin comment was 'absolutely correct'

Restaurant cancels Capitol rioter's pre-prison party

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sees compliance, even 'self-sanctioning', on Russia export controls in Asia

    The United States has not seen any indications of non-compliance in Asia with export controls on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, and companies are even self-sanctioning, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday. "The restrictions have been in place for roughly a month, a little bit over a month, and we certainly haven't seen any indication that there's non-compliance, in fact we've seen the reverse," Matthew Borman, U.S. Commerce Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, told a teleconference when asked about Asia's response.

  • French retail giant says its Russian stores will stay open as Ukraine's foreign minister calls for boycott

    The CEO of Auchan, Yves Claude, said the brand would remain operational in both Russia and Ukraine, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman says he is 'practically under house arrest' and has to eat at home as his credit cards have been blocked

    Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has been hitting back against sanctions targeting private businesspeople, saying they are unfair and ineffective.

  • Ukrainian woman in Poland heads back home to rebuild

    STORY: "Yes, it's bad, it's scary. But we're not giving up, everything will be good," the 47-year-old said, adding "Our people will start to rebuild everything... We will continue to rise."Zaremenna is among the few going that direction, as central European nations are bracing for a renewed influx of refugees from Ukraine that could test their capacity to house, school and find work for the rising numbers of mainly women and children escaping the war.Poland, which shares a 500-km (310-mile) border with Ukraine, has integrated children into schools and set up a grassroots network to provide housing.It has also allowed Ukrainians to register for government IDs and benefits.More than half of the refugees arriving in the European Union have come via Poland, home the to region's largest Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million people before the war. Others have come through Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

  • Biden contradicts WH assertion he 'was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia' in Warsaw

    President Biden appeared to contradict a previous statement from the White House claiming he was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia when he said the Russian president “cannot remain in power.”

  • What's the cost of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure amid Russia's invasion?

    The cost of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure amid Russia's ongoing invasion has reached almost an estimated $63 billion, according to an analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics. Shocking images and videos have emerged in recent weeks showing just some of the devastation across Ukraine since Russian forces attacked on Feb. 24. Where businesses, homes, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure once stood, there are now massive piles of unrecognizable rubble and crumbling shells of concrete.

  • Jerry Jones contends that he and the Cowboys are the subject of extortion attempts

    Popcorn. Ready. The recent paternity suit filed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by a 25-year-old congressional aide has sparked a claim by Jones that Alexandra Davis is involved in “multiple monetary extortion attempts.” And the extortion attempts potentially involve, in the opinion of Jones, the ex-husband of Jones’s daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson. As to the paternity [more]

  • After rejecting plea deal, Pueblo man will go to trial in rape, beating of mother and son

    A Pueblo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and beating her son will go to trial after he rejected a plea deal Monday.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.

  • Cambodia PM condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and echoed calls for an immediate ceasefire made by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Cambodia currently chairs. Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine just over a month ago, sparking the worst geopolitical and humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War Two.

  • Actor Sean Penn says he'll destroy his own Oscar if Ukraine's Zelenskyy isn't allowed to speak during broadcast

    Actor Sean Penn says he will destroy his Academy Award if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't allowed to speak during the Oscars broadcast.

  • Zelensky responds to "frightened" Kremlin censoring his interview with Russian journalists

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kremlin censored his interview with Russian journalists Sunday because it's "frightened" of the truth about the invasion of Ukraine being reported in Russia.Driving the news: Hours after Zelensky posted the 90-minute interview in which he spoke Russian to his Telegram channel, Russia's government issued a statement warning Russian news outlets "about the necessity of refraining from publishing" Zelensky's 90-minute interview with the journalists, p

  • Navy electronic attack aircraft heading to Germany amid Ukraine war

    Six EA-18G Growlers, with 240 air crew and maintainers, will head to Spangdahlem, Germany, as part of 14,000 troops the U.S. has committed to reassure NATO.

  • Woman stabbed shows up at hospital in Fresno. What police know about the crime

    A family member drove the stabbing victim to Community Regional Medical Center.

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.

  • Reports: Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Showed Signs Of Poisoning After Meeting Russians

    Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was among those showing symptoms consistent with poisoning.

  • Kremlin calls Biden's Putin statement 'alarming'

    The Kremlin on Monday said President Biden's comment this weekend seemingly suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be removed was "alarming."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters "this is a statement that is certainly alarming," and said Moscow will "continue to track" statements from the U.S. president, Reuters reported.At the end of a speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, Biden said, "for God's sake, this man cannot...

  • G-7 Rejects Putin Demand for Ruble Payments for Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that natural-gas contracts be paid in rubles.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Alli

  • While KCPD struggles, this city made its police force more diverse than its residents

    In Kansas City, police leaders often speak as if improving diversity is a mystery they can’t solve. But at least one city has figured it out.

  • Letters to the Editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson is 100% qualified, and it didn't matter to Republicans

    Ketanji Brown Jackson is indisputably qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. She deserves nothing less from senators than full respect and swift confirmation.