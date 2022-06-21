Putin spokesman: Brittney Griner is not a ‘hostage’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Vakil
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on the U.S. State Department’s position that WBNA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, saying an interview on Monday that “she violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted.”

“It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws,” Dmitry Peskov told NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons in an exclusive interview.

Peskov did not provide any indication on when Russian officials would release Griner, who has been detained in since February after authorities allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage.

In his interview with NBC News, Peskov claimed her case did not differ from “hundreds and hundreds of Russian citizens that were sentenced for carrying hashish” and asked why officials should make an exception for the American basketball star.

Peskov said he could not speak about the decision of Russian law enforcement when he was asked why she had not just been directed back home or refused entry.

The Biden administration declared last month that Griner was being wrongfully detained in Russia. Her detention has been extended several times, the latest of which is through early July.

State Department officials briefed members of Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, earlier this month on developments in her case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: India, Bangladesh floods destroy homes, lives

    Early and strong monsoon rains have brought heavy flooding to northeastern India and Bangladesh, killing dozens of people, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and cutting millions off from crucial supplies. In the particularly hard-hit area of Sylhet in Bangladesh, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered halfway to the ceiling with water. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June.

  • No 10 refuses to comment on claims Boris Johnson tried to hand wife Carrie £100K government role

    Boris Johnson is understood to have wanted to make Carrie Johnson his chief of staff at the foreign office while they were in a relationship in 2018.

  • Captured US military veterans may face death penalty; Ben Stiller meets 'hero' Zelenskyy: Live Ukraine updates

    Two US veterans captured by Russian-backed separatist forces would likely face the death penalty. Ben Stiller meets Zelenskky in Ukraine. Live updates.

  • 1st Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint

    A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first. The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department, which will be overseen by the U.S. treasurer. The treasurer’s duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint, serving as a liaison with the Federal Reserve and overseeing Treasury’s Office of Consumer Policy.

  • Wife of WNBA's Griner says scheduled call never happened

    WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary on June 18, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said.

  • How bulldozers became a vehicle of injustice in India

    Critics say India's ruling government is using bulldozers to intimidate the minority Muslim community.

  • Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought

    The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they lost the most basic of services: water. A combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high water use has left residents of Mexico’s industrial powerhouse to resort to extreme measures that call up images of isolated, poorer areas: storing water in buckets to use a scoopful at a time. “We are panicked, because we don’t know when the water will come back on,” said 60-year-old Monterrey resident María del Carmen Lara.

  • Delgado quit Congress to be Hochul’s No. 2. Now he actually needs to win.

    A primary loss by New York’s lieutenant governor would leave Hochul to run for her first full term alongside a Democrat she did not pick — and one whose politics could make the general election more challenging.

  • Ole Miss baseball vs. Arkansas in College World Series Monday: Live score updates

    SEC foes Ole Miss baseball and Arkansas will try to score a crucial College World Series win on Monday in the winners bracket from Omaha.

  • U.S. fighter in Ukraine glad to see friends alive, even in Russian hands

    One of the Americans still on the front lines in Ukraine's war-torn east tells CBS News that if he could talk to his captured comrades, he'd apologize to them.

  • Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow goes in the first round of 2019 NFL redraft

    Where would Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow be selected in a redraft of the 2019 draft?

  • Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east

    Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort of ledger. Scrawled in chalk on the door are figures for mortar shells, smoke shells, shrapnel shells, flares. Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges.

  • BBC Africa Eye expose: Chinese man held over racist videos

    He was filmed using Malawian children to make videos, some of which included racist content.

  • Donald Trump plotted fake electors scheme, January 6 panel set to show

    Committee also expected to probe Trump’s pressure on officials in crucial states to corruptly reverse his election defeat

  • UN biodiversity summit moved from China over COVID-19 policy

    A United Nations summit on biodiversity will be held in Canada instead of China, organizers announced Tuesday, the second major international event to be moved from China because of its strict anti-coronavirus policies. The U.N. secretariat for the Convention on Biological Diversity and China's environment ministry said in separate statements that the meeting will be held in December in Montreal, where the secretariat is based. China, which is the chair of this round of meetings, decided to move them outside of the country “due to the continued uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic,” Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of the convention, said in her statement.

  • Rare Opportunity to Own Princess Elizabeth's Wartime Pantomime Scripts

    The items will be up for auction at the end of this month as part of a treasure-trove of royal memorabilia.

  • Neighbor arrested after California home vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti

    Police in San Leandro, California, arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of vandalizing a neighbor's home with anti-Asian graffiti over the weekend.

  • EasyJet cabin crew to strike in fresh travel chaos - live updates

    German firms pay the price for Russian energy reliance as distress soars Bank of England urged to protect sinking pound with higher interest rates FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc US market to reopen after Juneteenth National Independence Day Ben Wright: Boris Johnson’s high pay promise is coming back to haunt him Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. hates flying, Bill Elliott won't age and Castroneves jumps to NASCAR?

    Bill Elliott braved the Florida heat over the weekend, Ryan Newman returns and Helio Castroneves may run the Daytona 500!