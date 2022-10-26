Putin spreads nonsense about Ukraines dirty bomb to CIS security service chiefs

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:18

The Russian leadership continues to spread stories about Kyiv’s alleged plans to use a "dirty bomb", as the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, claimed on 26 October.

Source: Putin, during a video conference with attendees of a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] member states

Quote from Putin: "The statements made by the Kyiv regime about obtaining nuclear weapons are being ignored. After all, it was publicly announced by the Kyiv authorities. Nobody is saying anything. We are also aware of plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb" as a provocation."



Details: The Russian president recalled the already forgotten statements that "the US has turned Ukrainian territory into a test site for biological experiments" and stated that Ukraine is still being "pumped with heavy weapons".

Meanwhile, according to Putin, a "black market for weapons" is supposedly being formed in Ukraine, and there is even a "risk of portable anti-aircraft missile systems and high-precision weapons falling into the hands of criminals".

Putin also tried to alarm his audience by claiming that "the spread of foreign mercenaries with combat experience poses a threat to CIS countries".

Background:

  • On 23 October, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu during a telephone conversation that Ukraine is allegedly preparing provocations involving a "dirty bomb".

  • Earlier, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti claimed, with reference to its own sources, that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing "a provocation on the territory of their country involving the detonation of a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ or a low-yield nuclear warhead", in order to subsequently accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction and turn the whole world against Moscow.

  • Russian propagandists have even come up with a whole story alleging that "under the guidance of its Western handlers, Kyiv has already started to implement this plan".

  • After that, Shoigu and the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, increased the number of telephone calls they had with their Western colleagues to discuss the supposed "provocation by Ukraine".

