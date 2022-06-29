Putin states that war goals have not changed, but tactics may be different

Kateryna Tyshchenko  – Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 23:28

Russian president Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's goals against Ukraine have not changed, but "the tactics may be different."

Source: Putin's statement, reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti and Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Asked whether the goals of Russia's so-called "special operation" against Ukraine have changed, the Russian president said that "nothing has changed," but the tactics may be different.

Quote: "Nothing has changed. I made a statement early in the morning of the 24th (February - ed.) public, addressed to the whole country. I have nothing to add. Nothing has changed.

... Tactics were proposed by the Ministry of Defence: where to move troops, what targets to hit."

Details: Putin also argues that Russian troops are allegedly achieving their goals during the war against Ukraine.

The Russian president states that the ultimate goal of the so-called "special operation" is to "protect" Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

Quote: "The operation is going smoothly, calmly and rhythmically. Well, as you can see, the troops are moving and reaching the lines that are set as tasks at a certain stage of this combat work. Everything is going according to plan ... Well, it shouldn’t be spoken about from a timeframe perspective, and I never do because this is life, this is reality. It is wrong to impose any kind of deadline."

Background:

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Russian president Vladimir Putin called this invasion a "special operation" to demilitarise the neighbouring country, which allegedly threatens Russia's security.

Russia planned to seize Ukraine "in 3-4 days", but Ukrainian defenders have been holding back Russia's offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine for four months.

In late May, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was allegedly deliberately slowing down the pace of the offensive in Ukraine to "avoid civilian casualties and allow people to evacuate."

