Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions caused by Russia's attack on Ukraine did not seem to have much effect on Russia, all the while whining that there are no orders for new planes.

Source: Russian media, with reference to Putin's statement at the first meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers this year

Quote from Putin: "None of what the enemy predicted has taken place. And this was done, of course, first of all, thanks to the citizens of Russia, their unity, all our unity. Last but not least, this is also the result of the government's work. [Prime Minister] Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin] managed to gather such an efficient modern team of enthusiastic people, to construct this activity technologically well. And this, of course, brings appropriate results."

Details: At the same time, the Russian dictator criticised the work of the enterprises placing orders for new aircraft. According to him, "there are still no orders at the factories; everything is taking too long."

Putin Quote: "There are no contracts at the enterprises! The directors told me. Well, why are you fooling around? When will there be contracts? That's what I'm talking about.

Everything should be done within a month. [Instead, it’s a] quarter, a year, what are we talking about? Do we not understand the conditions we live in? I ask you to finish this work within a month. Don't try to do your best, but do it within a month."

The sanctions against the Russian Federation that were introduced in 2022 did not destroy the Russian economy, as initially expected. However, they have had a negative impact on many industries, from engineering and aviation to the export of oil and gas and other goods.

During the first few months of the Russian invasion, more than 1,000 foreign companies left the Russian market.

Russians lost up to a quarter of their imports, and production in technological industries fell by up to 80% due to lack of components.

However, the world continues to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation. New packages and confiscation of Russian assets in favour of Ukraine will follow. So, over time, Russia will feel the consequences of sanctions more and more.

