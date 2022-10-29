Putin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for Arms

5
Alberto Nardelli, Bryce Baschuk and Marc Champion
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A sudden and surprising spike in European exports of washing machines, refrigerators and even electric breast pumps to Russia’s neighbors is raising concerns among officials the trade boom may be helping Vladimir Putin’s war machine in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Armenia imported more washing machines from the European Union during the first eight months of the year than the past two years combined, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from the EU’s Eurostat database. Kazakhstan imported $21.4 million worth of European refrigerators through August, more than triple the amount for the same period last year.

Kazakh government data meantime show a jump in refrigerators, washing machines and electric breast pumps being shipped into Russia.

Some trade via Eurasian states into Russia may be opportunistic businesses making up for shortfalls of imports from elsewhere, or for Russian companies to break up the appliances and use components and semiconductors in civilian manufacturing.

But European officials familiar with the figures say they worry at least some of the goods and their components may be finding their way into military use, and are closely tracking the rise in exports to countries on Russia’s periphery.

Officials in Europe have already said publicly they have seen parts from refrigerators and washing machines showing up in Russian military equipment such as tanks since its invasion of Ukraine. People familiar with the assessments said it was quite possible that components and microchips from other household goods were being used for military purposes, too, even if mostly in relatively low-grade equipment.

The trade data show for example that EU exports of electric breast pumps to Armenia nearly tripled in the first half of 2022 versus the prior year, despite a 4.3% drop in the Armenian birth rate. Likewise, Kazakhstan’s demand for breast pumps from the EU soared 633% in the first half of 2022 even though the national birth rate fell 8.4% during the same period.

Putin’s war has seen Russia hit by sanctions on almost every sector of its economy, depriving it of imports including chips and other components it has long relied on for basic military equipment like radios and guns through to more sophisticated weapons including missile systems, fighter jets and submarines.

Authorities in Moscow stopped publishing trade figures after the invasion of Ukraine. Still, Russian demand for electric breast pumps from Kazakhstan more than doubled during the first eight months of the year versus all of 2021, according to Kazakhstan government data. The country also shipped $7.5 million worth of washing machines to Russia so far in 2022 — versus nearly zero the previous two years. Its exports of refrigerators to Russia have surged ten-fold versus the prior year.

“Even highly sophisticated Russian weapons systems are often built with run of the mill microelectronic components found in a range of commercial goods,” said James Byrne​, director of Open Source Intelligence and Analysis Research at the Royal United Services Institute, a UK think tank. “It’s entirely possible that Russia’s military industrial complex is importing commercial off-the shelf goods to cannibalize for parts.”

Assessing the final destination and the use for the household goods is complicated. Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia are all in the Eurasian Economic Union, which means there are no customs borders between them. European companies may not want to ship directly to Russia even if their products are not sanctioned, given the optics of being seen to do business with the country right now. They also may not be aware their goods are being sent onto Russia.

European officials say targeting trade in household appliances is difficult, as those items and their so-called sub-threshold components are often not sanctioned. That’s even as the EU has recently introduced new powers that allow it to sanction entities outside the bloc if they help European companies evade its restrictive measures.

Kazakhstan has vowed to not help Russia circumvent sanctions and there is no evidence the government is aiding Moscow to do so. Officials in both Armenia and Kazakhstan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month the Russian military was using chips from dishwashers and refrigerators in its military hardware because it was running out of semiconductors. The Biden administration made a similar claim earlier this year, citing reports of parts that had been found in captured Russian tanks in Ukraine.

It isn’t clear exactly which components might be salvaged from household goods, although they generally all contain microchips. And without workarounds for foreign parts, Russia could find its ability hindered to check Ukrainian military advances on the ground, shaping the course and outcome of the war.

Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use in Ukraine

European Commission spokeswoman Miriam Garcia Ferrer said the bloc was watching trade flows to identify where sanctions against Russia might be skirted. The commission also monitors “the items used by the Russian army in Ukraine based on forensic analysis of the debris of the remnants of destroyed Russian weapons,” she said.

She added low key components from washing machines or refrigerators are commercially available in many countries and regions and where the EU can identify items that are being used in Russian weapons it considers extending trade restrictions to them. For example a number of electronic components were sanctioned under the latest measures adopted earlier this month, Garcia Ferrer said.

After more than eight months of high-intensity warfare, Russia has sustained substantial equipment losses. US and European officials also say Moscow has run down its stockpiles of key weapons systems, such as high-precision missiles. Ukraine, by contrast, continues to draw on supplies of modern arms from its allies that, together with other advantages such as a ready supply of motivated recruits, has transformed the balance of forces on the battlefield.

Bloomberg News reported earlier in October that Russia had tried for years to reduce its reliance on imports for a vast array of its military equipment — and an internal review in 2021 found it was falling short on almost every metric.

Russia Failed to Swap Out Western Military Parts: 2021 Audit

The US has pushed since the war broke out to cut off Russia’s supplies of semiconductors. “One of the things I’ve been able to do, and I make no bones about it, because of — with Russia’s activities, we have curtailed their ability to access some of this stuff,” President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

“They’re not able to rebuild those devastating weapon systems to take out those civilians in Ukraine as well,” he said. “Not a joke. It makes a big difference. These things matter, and they matter a great deal.”

Other countries that Russia regards as partners, such as China, have largely remained reluctant to supply it with semiconductors and key components even if they have not signed up to the sanctions imposed by the US, Europe and others.

Still, Russia had long experience in evading sanctions to supply its military during the Soviet era, through smuggling and espionage.

An August study of 27 advanced Russian weapons systems by RUSI found 450 unique foreign made components, a majority of which were manufactured in the US, and most of the rest in Europe and other nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

“Common components used in weapons platforms such as microprocessors, analog-to-digital converters, field-programmable gate arrays and micro controllers can also be found in a wide range of commercial goods such as televisions, cars, computers and cameras,” said Byrne​, one of the authors of the RUSI report.

At the same time, a global semiconductor shortage “has reportedly caused many firms struggling with their semiconductor supply chain to cannibalize goods for their microelectronics.”

One European official noted that Russian troops were also systematically seizing and looting household appliances in Ukraine. The theft has been widely documented, but it isn’t clear how much has been taken for state use or personal use.

--With assistance from Sara Khojoyan, Jorge Valero, Nariman Gizitdinov and Akayla Gardner.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facing a wave of public anger, Iran’s regime could be in a fight for long-term survival, experts say

    The protests in Iran pose the most serious challenge to the regime’s authority since the 1979 revolution and its aftermatch. Is Iran facing a revolutionary moment?

  • Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

    Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia says took place early Saturday, as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Pulls Out of Grain Safe-Transit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverRussia will suspend its participation in the safe-transit deal for Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports, Interfax reported, citing

  • Zelenskyy: Its hard to tell who or what "Putin" is now

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 13:37 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that dialogue with Vladimir Putin's regime is currently impossible as the aggressor has chosen the course of destroying the Ukrainian people.

  • Prime Minister backtracks on £10 plan to fine patients who miss GP appointments

    Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients £10 who miss GP and hospital appointments.

  • Former Nashville police officer convicted in fatal 2018 shooting released from jail

    Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter after fatally shooting Daniel Hambrick in 2018. Delke was released from jail Thursday.

  • Russia is turning Kherson Oblast into “exclusion zone,” Zelenskyy says

    Moscow’s scorched-earth policy is gradually turning Kherson Oblast into an “exclusion zone” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Oct. 28.

  • Russia says mobilised 300,000 reservists after Ukraine defeats

    Russia said Friday that 300,000 reservists have been called up, with Moscow fighting to turn the tide after defeats in Ukraine have left the key southern city of Kherson in Kyiv's sights. The announcement of the draft's completion came as Moscow's proxies said they had finished a pull-out of civilians from Kherson, which Ukrainian forces were pushing to recapture as winter closes in. The city, which had a population of around 288,000 people before the fighting, was one of the first to fall to Moscow's troops in the early days of the February offensive and retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv. Faced with military losses, President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of reservists in September, seeking to mobilise 300,000 people amid fighting in Ukraine. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday in a televised meeting that the call-up -- which saw Russian men dashing for the borders to avoid the fighting -- had hit its target. According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits were already in Ukraine with 41,000 of them deployed to military units. After making major gains in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's forces were preparing for a fierce battle to retake the &nbsp;main city in the southern Kherson region. - Kherson 'evacuation' complete - Since mid-October the occupation authorities have urged Kherson residents to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro River, deeper into Moscow-controlled territory and closer to regions of southern Russia. By Friday, the movement of residents -- which Kyiv has compared to Soviet-like "deportations" -- was complete. "The work to organise residents leaving to the left bank of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media late on Thursday. "The crossing (of the Dnipro) is empty!" Aksyonov said after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko. He posted photos of himself and other officials, including Kiriyenko, on a riverbank. A Russian-installed official in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, has said that at least 70,000 people have left their homes in the region in the space of a week. Kyiv's army, meanwhile, said Friday Moscow's "so-called evacuation" is continuing. It claimed that the Russian command in Kherson was trying to "hide the real losses of servicemen" in order to "avoid panic". In a sign of Moscow suffering heavy losses, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said late on Thursday that 23 of his fighters were killed in battles around Kherson this week with dozens more wounded. "At the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was shelled in the Kherson region," Kadyrov, who has sent his militia to fight alongside the Kremlin's forces, said on Telegram. The Kremlin ally rarely reveals defeats but admitted that losses were "big on that day". - IAEA to probe 'dirty bomb' claims - Russian forces have for weeks pummelled Ukraine with air strikes especially targeting energy infrastructure, destroying at least a third of the country's power facilities ahead of winter. On Friday, a group of Iranians living in Ukraine held a rally in central Kyiv against the alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Russian forces to carry out the strikes. "The country where we were born and the regime currently in power sends drones to kill us and our friends," 34-year-old Iranian architect Maziar Mian told AFP. Iran has rejected these claims and Moscow accused the West of using these accusations to put "pressure" on Tehran. Aksyonov also said that he and Kiriyenko visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- further north on the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied territory. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine has accused Moscow's forces of "kidnapping" the plant's staff and said last week that around 50 employees are held in "captivity". Putin on Thursday called on the UN's atomic agency to inspect Ukraine's nuclear site "as soon as possible" over Moscow's allegations that Kyiv is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack. A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are dispersed in an explosion. Kyiv has dismissed these claims as "dangerous" lies and suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday it will conduct an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine. bur/jmm

  • Officials: 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

    At least nine people were killed and dozens more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said at least 60 more people were being treated for injuries and that the death toll could grow. Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

  • Belarusian activist tells how Ukrainian Army can defeat troops gathered in Belarus in six hours

    In an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 27, he spoke of the number of troops the Belarusian and Russian dictators, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have gathered on the territory of Belarus, and whether Ukraine should expect a new attack this week.

  • Zulu coronation: King Misuzulu crowned in historic South Africa ceremony

    The coronation of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is a watershed moment in South Africa.

  • More signs Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unraveling

    Russia's mobilization, forcing the old and inexperienced into uniform, has caused anger at home, and follows weeks of embarrassing setbacks for the Kremlin. Ukraine has retaken swaths of its territory in a dramatic counter-offensive. Correspondent Holly Williams reports the latest from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

  • Bubba Wallace returns with lessons learned: 'You need to think before you do'

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Bubba Wallace said Saturday that he had a productive conversation with Kyle Larson after their on-track altercation two weeks ago, and that he has a better understanding of how to handle heated moments after NASCAR officials suspended him from last weekend’s Cup Series event. Wallace was back at the track Saturday at […]

  • Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean

    When Stelios Zompanakis quit his job at Greece’s central bank to try his luck at boat racing, friends and family pleaded with him to reconsider. Weeklong holiday trips on his yacht around some of the lesser-known Greek islands — Milos, Sifnos, Serifos, Kythnos and many others — were booked up through October. “The demand is insane,” said Zompanakis, who recently paced barefoot around the teak-paneled deck to adjust the sail and check instrument panels as the boat swung past the ancient Temple of Poseidon, on a clifftop south of Athens.

  • Ex-officer convicted in fatal shooting out of Nashville jail

    A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail, his attorney confirmed Thursday. Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence.

  • Self-driving cars face uncertain path to U.S. deployment

    Automakers and tech companies face a bumpy road to clearing regulatory roadblocks to deploying autonomous vehicles (AVs) without human controls on public roads, industry officials and lawmakers said. On Wednesday, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG said they would shutter self-driving startup Argo AI, saying the technology was a long way off. Legislation in Congress has been stalled for more than five years over how to amend regulations to encompass self-driving cars, including the scope of consumer and legal protections.

  • ‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

    In recent weeks, Putin has escalated the war in Ukraine

  • Twitter Advertisers React to Possible Trump Return

    A major ad-buyer says clients are taking steps in the event the former president is allowed to tweet again.

  • Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody, authorities say

    A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday.

  • Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims

    Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee for governor despite an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump, sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation. Slama was one of eight women who accused Herbster of unwanted groping, but Slama was the only one to go on the record with her name.