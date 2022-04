TechCrunch

Like many ambitious Chinese who graduated college abroad during the 2010s and aspired to be the next Jack Ma or Pony Ma, Lucas returned to his motherland to build his own internet startup. The regulatory risks and compliance costs affecting his company have become too high to justify building a China-centric product, prompting him to look abroad for growth. In the past few years, China has introduced a litany of policies to assert more control over its internet sector.