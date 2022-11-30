Putin’s strategy in Ukraine has failed, Blinken says

Vladimir Putin

According to him, the United States and its NATO allies are aware of the challenges that lie ahead in regards to the war in Ukraine. Putin’s game plan is clear: to freeze and exhaust Ukrainians, force them to abandon their homes by weaponizing energy and food – in Europe and around the world, and to divide the West.

“We’re meeting at a critical juncture: as Ukraine continues to seize momentum on the battlefield, President Putin has focused his ire and his fire on Ukraine’s civilian population,” said Blinken.

“Over the past several weeks, Russia has bombed out more than a third of Ukraine’s energy system, plunging millions into cold, into darkness, as frigid temperatures set in. Heat, water, electricity – for children, for the elderly, for the sick – these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard. This brutalization of Ukraine’s people is barbaric.”

The secretary underscored that global security depends on the international community resisting Russia’s attempts to change borders through the use of force and efforts to terrorize civilian population.

