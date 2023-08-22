Putin strips Surovikin of Air Force command — report

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed Gen. Sergey Surovikin from his post as the commander of Russia’s Air Force, former editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow radio station, Alexei Venediktov, said in a Telegram post on Aug. 22.

Read also: Poland nabs suspected Russian agent in Wagner recruitment poster saga — video

Venediktov referred to a supposedly unpublished decree issued by Putin. He also claims that Surovikin will remain serving at the discretion of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, another Russian news outlet RBC asserts that Surovikin was dismissed due to his transition to another post.

One of the sources told RBC that Surovikin is currently on a “short vacation.”

On Aug. 15, Politico reported that Surovikin, who had disappeared from public life after the June Wagner mutiny, was under house arrest and stripped of his leading role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read also: Rumors of leadership purge in Russian military swirl after alleged detention of top general Surovikin

Days after the mutiny, The New York Times suggested that Surovikin knew about its preparation and may have even aided Wagner troops. On June 28, The Moscow Times confirmed the arrest of the general due to his connection with the mutiny.

Read also: Besides Surovikin, Moscow detained 13 high-ranking officers – report

On June 29, The Financial Times reported that Surovikin had indeed been arrested, although for what exact reason was unclear. The news was also confirmed by Bloomberg, stating that Surovikin was detained and interrogated over his involvement in the attempted coup.

According to The Wall Street Journal, after the Wagner mutiny, a total of 13 high-ranking Russian military officials were taken into custody for interrogation.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine