Putin successor will withdraw troops from Ukraine, discuss reparations, says Russian journalist

“In my opinion, any successor (you will laugh, but even Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, I’m sure) will withdraw troops, sit down at the negotiating table and talk about reparations,” she said.

“There will simply be no other way out for anyone!”

Kurnosova compared the situation to that after the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, when, even if Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria had gained power rather than being imprisoned and shot, there would have been a thaw, just as during the rule of Nikita Khrushchev, “because there is no other way historically.”

“And today, only one path is possible historically: the withdrawal of troops, the payment of reparations, and recognition of defeat,” the journalist added.

Kurnosova also noted that it was Patrushev who was the first to speak out against recognizing Kremlin puppet republics in the Donbas at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Intelligence Director Sergey Naryshkin.

“So it’s precisely the power bloc – both Patrushev and Naryshkin perfectly understand what kind of mess Russia is in, to what extent, from the point of view of military power, Russia has lost everything,” she said.

“And that it’s necessary to get out of (this situation) as soon as possible.”

Earlier, on Jan. 10, Ukrainian political scientist Mykola Davydiuk said Putin’s only chance to survive would be not to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

“His successor, who will be acceptable (both) to the West and to Putin, will hide Putin somewhere in a bunker,” the political scientist said.

“And he (Putin) will live, and spend his money without leaving Russia.”

