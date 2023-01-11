Putin successor will withdraw troops from Ukraine, discuss reparations, says Russian journalist

41
·2 min read

“In my opinion, any successor (you will laugh, but even Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, I’m sure) will withdraw troops, sit down at the negotiating table and talk about reparations,” she said.

“There will simply be no other way out for anyone!”

Kurnosova compared the situation to that after the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, when, even if Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria had gained power rather than being imprisoned and shot, there would have been a thaw, just as during the rule of Nikita Khrushchev, “because there is no other way historically.”

Read also: Putin on collision course with Russia’s regional elites, expert says

“And today, only one path is possible historically: the withdrawal of troops, the payment of reparations, and recognition of defeat,” the journalist added.

Kurnosova also noted that it was Patrushev who was the first to speak out against recognizing Kremlin puppet republics in the Donbas at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Intelligence Director Sergey Naryshkin.

“So it’s precisely the power bloc – both Patrushev and Naryshkin perfectly understand what kind of mess Russia is in, to what extent, from the point of view of military power, Russia has lost everything,” she said.

Read also: Russian political analyst Preobrazhensky on shifts within Kremlin’s party of war

“And that it’s necessary to get out of (this situation) as soon as possible.”

Earlier, on Jan. 10, Ukrainian political scientist Mykola Davydiuk said Putin’s only chance to survive would be not to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

“His successor, who will be acceptable (both) to the West and to Putin, will hide Putin somewhere in a bunker,” the political scientist said.

“And he (Putin) will live, and spend his money without leaving Russia.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions caused by Russia's attack on Ukraine did not seem to have much effect on Russia, all the while whining that there are no orders for new planes.

  • Conscripts with equipment transferred from Belarus to Russia, closer to Luhansk Oblast

    On 10 January, an echelon with trained conscripts of Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Russia from Belarus. Source: Live.Community of Railway Workers of Belarus; Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian independent monitoring project Details: Belarusian railway workers report that on 7 January, military train No.

  • Ukraine launches production of upgraded mortar bombs in one of NATO member countries

    The Ukroboronprom State Concern [an association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of Ukraine's defence industry] announced that it has established mass production of 82-mm mortar bombs at the facilities of one of the NATO member countries.

  • Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

    Border guards have demonstrated the destruction of a Russian infantry group in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine carry out combat missions on the Bakhmut front as part of the defence forces of Ukraine.

  • Rockets of Russian Smerch MLRS cause "fireworks" in Kharkiv

    Pyrotechnics exploded in Kharkiv on the evening of 10 January because of a strike on a warehouse; it was hit by a Smerch, Russian-made multiple-launch rocket system. It took more than two hours to put down the fire.

  • Donetsk Oblast Governor denies Russia captured Soledar, claims Ukraine 'fighting for every centimeter'

    Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Jan.

  • Putin publicly humiliated his deputy PM on a group video call, tearing into him for working too slowly

    Putin said deputy PM Denis Manturov was "fooling about" in sarcastic remarks made in front of Russian lawmakers, state media reported.

  • Russia's Aeroflot bought 10 Boeing 777 from Russian bank VEB - sources

    State-controlled Aeroflot announced on Dec. 30 that it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER long-haul planes it previously leased from an Irish company, which it refused to name. The carrier said the planes have been leased by Aeroflot since 2013 and 2014 and they were leased under a finance lease deal, which means that the lessee receives ownership rights to the asset after paying the entire amount, as opposed to a more typical deal when ownership stays with the lessor. Aeroflot and VEB-Leasing, a part of VEB Group, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

  • Ukraine wants more than 'open door' promises from NATO

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO on Wednesday to do more than just promise Ukraine its door is open at a July summit, saying Kyiv needs "powerful steps" as it tries to join the military alliance. Kyiv requested fast-track NATO membership last September, seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine. NATO says it has an s open-door policy to Ukraine but has not said whether it will accelerate moves towards Kyiv's possible accession.

  • Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. It said in a statement Russia should cut the number of diplomats to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

  • Intense battles in Bakhmut and Soledar. No reasons to believe that Russians will stop Pentagon

    The US Department of Defence is monitoring the heavy fighting at Bakhmut and Soledar. The Pentagon believes there is no reason to think that Russia will "slow down", so it is necessary to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to hold the line.

  • The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’

    With European storage full and futures falling, energy alarmists are the only ones running out of gas, write Yale's Sonnenfeld and Tian.

  • Ukraine’s Battlefields Are Freezing. Here’s What That Means for the War

    (Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in eastern Ukraine have been well below freezing in recent days, hardening the ground and opening a window for potential winter offensives by both sides. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Amo

  • The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says

    "The Fed will soon realize it is cheaper to change the inflation narrative than reverse a recession leading to millions of lost jobs," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • U.S. military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier

    A large number of U.S. army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. The equipment includes M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, of Fort Hood, Texas. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has been strengthening its battle groups in states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south.

  • Over half of Ukrainians believe war with Russia contributed to EU decision to grant Ukraine candidate status

    About 55% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's full-scale invasion contributed in some way to the European Union granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership. European Pravda reports that this has been confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the think tank Info Sapiens and commissioned by the New Europe Center.

  • Ukraine: Soledar battles rage despite Wagner claim

    STORY: Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday (January 11) over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region.The Russians appeared to have the upper hand.Moscow's defense ministry said airborne units had cut off Soledar from the north and south.And the mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded the assault, said on Tuesday (January 10) it now controlled the small salt-mining town despite pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the center.But Ukraine's military denied Soledar had fallen and said its defensive lines had not been breached. Reuters was able to verify the location of this outdoor footage released by Ukraine's Armed Forces on Monday (January 9), but not the date it was filmed. It also purported to show Ukraine's Colonel General, Oleksandr Syrskyi, speaking to soldiers in the region. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television the intensity of the battles was reminiscent of World War Two.And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stopped short of claiming victory, acknowledging heavy Russian losses. Victory in Soledar would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Moscow after battlefield setbacks in recent months.And provide a base to intensify attacks on Bakhmut.Russian state media said Wagner had taken over the town's cavernous salt mines, which once produced salt exported to 20 countries.This photograph posted on Wagner's Telegram channel appeared to show the head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his fighters inside them.Reuters has been unable to independently verify the situation in Soledar because of the fierce fighting.But a Reuters photographer who has reached the outskirts in recent days said many residents had fled along roads out of the town in perishing cold.They saw ambulances waiting and chaotic scenes in field hospitals.

  • Rebirthing Babies ‘R’ Us in the U.S.

    The first U.S. location will open this summer at the American Dream retail and entertainment center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

  • The war in Ukraine could be decided this year, former US Army general says, warning of dire consequences if Russia faces defeat

    Russia "would use a nuclear weapon before it allowed its military to be defeated in the field," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.

  • Biden Deepens Involvement in War by Inviting Ukrainian Troops to U.S. for Weapons Training

    Ukrainians will head to Fort Sill in Oklahoma as soon as next week to begin the months-long course to learn how to run a Patriot battery.