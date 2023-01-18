Putin suddenly claims that representatives of "many European countries" took part in the Siege of Leningrad

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has suddenly stated that representatives of "many European countries" took part in the Siege of Leningrad during World War II.

Source: Putin during events marking the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad

Quote: "Representatives of many European countries took part in the Siege of Leningrad and committed crimes. We have never talked about this before because of a certain tolerance and in order not to spoil relations, not to ruin the background of our relations.

But it was not only on the Leningrad front, it was everywhere, just look at the blue division near Stalingrad [a unit of volunteers from Francoist Spain within the German Army on the Eastern Front during World War II - ed.]."

Details: At the same time, the occupiers’ leader did not say which European countries he had meant.

Putin is a well-known connoisseur of alternative history. In particular, he believes that Ukraine was created by Lenin.

The dictator has even written several pseudo-historical articles about Ukrainians and Russians being "one nation".

